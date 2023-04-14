Ads launched in fight against ACLU's 'war' on parental rights

By Harold Hutchison

Daily Caller News Foundation

A conservative women’s organization in Ohio announced Thursday it was airing two new ads to oppose a ballot measure that it said would wipe out parental rights.

The newest ads are part of a wider $5 million campaign led by Protect Women Ohio.

“As a parent, I could be cut out of these decisions that my child is making and someone who is coercing them or is talking them into something could take my teenage daughter, she could get an abortion or get a procedure done and I don’t even know about it,” Libby McCartney, an Ohio mom, says in the first of the two ads featuring mothers aired by Protect Women Ohio. “That’s what’s scary.”

“If you as a parent want to be involved in these big decisions in your child’s life, read the amendment,” McCartney says in the ad.

The Ohio Ballot board approved a proposed state constitutional amendment that would invalidate pro-life laws Ohioans for Reproductive Freedom and Ohio Physicians for Reproductive Rights March 13, according to National Review.

“They’re going after my kids, and I get really passionate about it because I can’t support something where I lose my parental rights,” Linda Corbitt says in the second ad. “The language in this amendment takes away our rights as parents to be involved with the decisions that our children make. If they wanted it to be about just abortions, they would have made it just about abortions.”

Protect Women Ohio accused the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), which is backing the amendment, of waging war against parental rights, in a Thursday release.

“This extreme anti-parent amendment is the latest example of the ACLU’s war on parental rights, effectively cutting parents out of the most important and life-altering decisions of their child’s life,” Protect Women Ohio said.

The Ohio ACLU did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

