(FOX NEWS) – The honeybee sure know hows to move its bee-hind. A new study from the journal Science revealed that adult honeybees teach young bees how to dance.

The "waggle dance" in honeybees is a known behavior and form of communication within the species, according to the study.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The dance is a "complex form of spatial referential communication," it also noted. The dance communicates direction, distance and even quality of resources – such as nectar and pollen from flowers – to honeybee nest mates.

TRENDING: Another big-name Republican announces exploratory committee for president

Read the full story ›