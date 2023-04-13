A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
DiversionsTHE ANIMAL KINGDOM
Adult honeybees teach baby bees how to 'dance'

The 'waggle' is a complex form of communication, says study

WND News Services
Published April 13, 2023 at 12:35pm
(FOX NEWS) – The honeybee sure know hows to move its bee-hind. A new study from the journal Science revealed that adult honeybees teach young bees how to dance.

The "waggle dance" in honeybees is a known behavior and form of communication within the species, according to the study.

The dance is a "complex form of spatial referential communication," it also noted. The dance communicates direction, distance and even quality of resources – such as nectar and pollen from flowers – to honeybee nest mates.

WND News Services
