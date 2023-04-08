AI scraped billions of Facebook photos for facial recognition database

(ZEROHEDGE) – Facial recognition firm Clearview has built a massive AI-powered database of billions of pictures collected from social media platforms without obtaining users' consent.

In late March, Clearview AI CEO Hoan Ton-That told BBC in an interview that the company had obtained 30 billion photos without users' knowledge over the years, scraped mainly from social media platforms like Facebook. He said US law enforcement agencies use the database to identify criminals.

Ton-That disputed claims that the photos were unlawfully collected. He told Bussiness Insider in an emailed statement, "Clearview AI's database of publicly available images is lawfully collected, just like any other search engine like Google."

