America needs the 10 Commandments, again

America has turned from God and has forgotten right from wrong.

But it's even worse – the Lord is showing us that in no uncertain terms. The same nation that was founded on the Ten Commandments is now experiencing some of its worst divine judgments ever, as a result of falling away so profoundly.

Anyone can see it. It's all around us.

Half the nation is officially marginalized and demonized. Violent criminals are pampered while the innocent are arrested and incarcerated. We wave the rainbow flag, not in celebration of our Creator but as a grotesque insult to Him. We maim and mutilate our children in obeisance to false gods. We sacrifice babies – the unborn and even the born – to "convenience." We demonize and "cancel" good, decent American citizens, and even indict the last president of the United States for no legitimate reason, but only because some people fear he will win election again.

That's why, even in these times that are extremely tough for all, WND is standing up and embarking, on faith, on a new national billboard campaign featuring the Ten Commandments to help awaken believers and non-believers alike to the evil and corruption that abound in our country today.

The problem is acute, and not just because there are so many atheists, agnostics, non-believers, cults and ideological crazies in today's America, not to mention all the sociopathic elites. The deeper problem America has is with those who call themselves Christian believers, but who act no differently than the worldliest individuals on the planet. You can call these people false converts, or backsliders, or pretenders, or undiscipled nominal believers. But what they all have in common is that they are not living in obedience to God. They are not even trying to follow the most basic moral law, as Jesus and the biblical prophets all instructed.

This will be a hard campaign for us to wage alone. We ourselves are among the "canceled." We've been mocked, lied about, suppressed, demonetized and blacklisted by Big Tech and threatened with extinction because we try to follow God's ways as a Christian news source. Nevertheless, we are stepping out in faith in the One True God to ask for help in making His commandments – not His suggestions – more widely known and thought about. It is, after all, the glue that holds Western civilization together.

With that in mind, we plan – with the help of like-minded and like-spirited partners – to erect Ten Commandments billboards, hopefully a great many of them, around the country in a move that is sure to annoy the ascendent godless Left in all its forms.

The goal is two-fold. I want to prick the consciences of believers and non-believers alike, and I want Americans to be confronted with the basis of all our laws, as handed down by God at Mount Sinai, in hopes they will repent of their sins and turn back to their Creator.

America has never needed a campaign like this as badly as it does right now.

The Ten Commandments have been banished from our public schools. They've been banished from our courtrooms and law schools. They've even been banished from some of our churches and synagogues. And look what has become of America in their absence.

Maybe it's time to roll them out again – on highways and byways, in big cities and small towns, so that no one is without excuse as to the moral code God has given us with which to govern ourselves, and to bring our nation to repentance and, hopefully, to genuine revival and renewal.

The hour is late. Can you give as little as $25 to this cause, which should appeal to all Christians and Jews, all worshipers of the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob, to erect the messages on public billboards from coast to coast? If you are able to give more, even much more, that would be wonderful and would ensure our success.

I don't know what the result will be. But I know our country and our people desperately need a reminder of Who guides the universe and the affairs of men and what He requires of us all. Americans need awareness of their sins before they can repent of them. And until we repent of our sins, America's fate has been cast to the wind. America needs the Ten Commandments – and they need to be seen dramatically and boldly throughout this country.

If you're concerned about the future of America, heed God's word in II Chronicles 7:14. It says, "If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land."

But if we don't understand our sin, which is defined by the Ten Commandments, how can we turn from our wicked ways? And how will God hear us? And how will He heal our land?

This isn't about publicity for us. While we are fighting for our very survival as a news organization, these billboards don't even mention WND, as you can see. A small tagline only credits TheTenCommandments.com. That represents all of you who donate – and the heart of our heavenly Father.

I pray that this writing is stirring many hearts throughout America. Please respond today by prayerfully contributing to this campaign to help spark real spiritual revival in our nation.

To make it simple, there are two ways you can donate:

1) Make your donation directly to WND via the WND Superstore. You can make either a one-time donation or a monthly recurring donation. You may also mail your contribution by making your check out to "WND" and designating "Ten Commandments Campaign" in the memo field and mailing it to: WND, P.O. Box 100, 580 E Street, Hawthorne, NV 89415-0100.

Alternatively, you can:

2) Make a tax-deductible donation to WND's sister organization, the WND News Center, a nonprofit 501c3 charity. You can make either a one-time donation or a monthly recurring donation, by credit card or PayPal. You may also mail your tax-deductible contribution by making your check out to "WND News Center" and noting "Ten Commandments Campaign" in the memo field, and mailing it to: WND News Center, P.O. Box 100, 580 E Street, Hawthorne, NV 89415-0100.

If you'd like to learn how to sponsor a Ten Commandments billboard in your community, or to offer feedback to WND about the Ten Commandments Billboard Campaign, please email [email protected]

