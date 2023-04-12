America is splitting at the seams thanks to the neo-Marxists

Read Hanne's The Herland Report.

Americans now report significant decline in patriotism, according the a recent survey by the National Opinion Research Center and the Wall Street Journal. Faith in God also dropped from 48% to 39% in the span of four years. Likewise, the desire to start a family plummeted from 43% to 30%. Needless to say, such numbers spells the end of America as we knew it.

The Telegraph, writing about the startling decline in faith in traditional values, refers to it partially as an effect of the COVID-19 horror story. But the current deterioration of faith in God, persecution of conservatives and suppression of their free speech has long been the communist goal. To kill the belief in the supernatural realm and destroy the knowledge about the Almighty's advice for a best possible life as found in the Bible, has been the aim for atheist Marxists for generations.

Especially fierce has been the radical strategy of the neo-Marxists, who set their goal after World War II to destroy the very values that made the West such a vibrantly successful civilization. They felt that freedom was suppressed and liberty oppressed in the traditional West, and began diligently working to change Western ideology in order to destroy freedom and liberty as it was defined by the Christian principles in the U.S. Constitution.

For example: German neo-Marxist Herbert Marcuse, often referred to as the father of the student revolutions in the 1960s, developed the concept of how to suppress conservative speech in the public sphere. Marcuse taught at Columbia University, Harvard and at the University of California, San Diego, fiercely infusing the Marxist revolt against God and traditional values into his students. The idea was that a new definition of freedom and liberty would come into action, eroding the content these ideals formerly had.

In his notorious article, "Repressive tolerance," Marcuse advocated for the need to create a system that oppressed the opinions of the conservative, traditional majority. He suggested that "the practice of discriminating tolerance, shifting the balance between Right and Left by restraining the liberty of the Right," was the method that would turn the table for the Marxists and put their religion-hating agenda forefront. The Marxists were cunningly defined as "the oppressed," while the unified, patriotic, God-fearing Americans were defined as "the oppressors." One may certainly say that his method has worked almost to perfection.

The withdrawal of toleration of speech and assembly from certain groups who disagreed with the Marxists was supposed to silence opposition. Saul Alinsky, who wrote "Rules for Radicals," one of the Left's most popular ideological warfare manuals, prescribes "ridicule as a man's most potent weapon. It is almost impossible to counterattack ridicule. Also, it infuriates the opposition, who then react to your advantage." He suggested, "pick the target, freeze it, personalize it, and polarize it," as a strategy to force opponents of the Marxist agenda into submission.

James Simpson points out in "Who was Karl Marx?" that this narrative has been so effective that politicians of other parties often quiet down and do not speak up to avoid criticism, threats or the above-mentioned public personalized ridicule. Former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi summed this strategy up as she on tape explained how Democrats smears their opponents with falsehood and lies. She states: "You demonize, it is called the Wrap Up Smear. You smear somebody, with falsehoods and all the rest. Then you merchandize it, you write it and say 'It is reported in the press' this and this, so you have the validation that the press reported the smear. That's what's called a Wrap Up Smear. So, we merchandize what the press has reported on the smear that we made. It is a tactic."

Pelosi is among the long line of Americans who fell for the neo-Marxist deception and, to use Vladimir Lenin's often attributed term, have become very "useful idiots."

To the leading communists, the total annihilation of traditional values was of utmost importance in order to implement atheist communism. For example, Georgi Lukacs, an influential communist in the early 1900s, stated the need to use sex as a weapon of moral corruption, where explicit how-to instructions were to be given to children, urging them to disown Christian morality. The demonization of Christianity combined with the abandonment of marriage in favor of sexual lawlessness was his prescribed method to destroy the very cultural fabric and stability of the West.

Today America is splitting at the seams: the result of the decades-long hard work to crush the United States.

