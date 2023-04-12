American church wipes out medical debt for 500 families

(CBN NEWS) -- A Lincoln, Nebraska church's 13-month campaign helped raise more than $500,000 to pay off the medical bills of local residents.

The First-Plymouth Congregational Church's effort started at $8,000 with a desire to help a few neighbors in need, according to The Lincoln Journal Star. Thirteen months later, it had raised more than $520,000 in donations, freed 500 households from burdensome medical bills, and gained national attention.

"I had no idea it would go so viral," Rev. Jim Keck, the church's senior pastor told the outlet. "You wouldn't think a pastor would do this; I underestimated people's generosity."

