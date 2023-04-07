American manufacturing in free fall under Biden leadership

(NEXT NEWS NETWORK) – The Biden administration is touting their economic policies as a success but the data shows that U.S. manufacturing is at its lowest point in nearly three years and inflation is on the rise. Meanwhile, their foreign policy decisions have been met with mixed reactions from allies and adversaries alike.

Joe Biden was elected President of the United States in November 2020 on a platform of restoring America’s standing in the world and rebuilding its economy. He has accomplished absolutely nothing along those lines.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Free Beacon reports, The ISM reported that US manufacturing activity fell to its lowest level since June 2018 in March 2023 due to weak demand for manufactured goods and supply chain disruptions caused by the virus.

TRENDING: Teacher becomes hero after spotting 100-year-old woman stopped in traffic, choking on cough drop

Read the full story ›