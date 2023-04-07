A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
WorldGLOBAL INSECURITY
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

American reporter who was arrested in Russia officially charged

Denies spying allegations

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 7, 2023 at 3:43pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Moscow

Moscow

(FOX NEWS) – Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich has been officially charged with spying in Russia, news organizations from the country are reporting Friday.

Interfax, quoting a source, said "Gershkovich has been charged" with espionage, according to Reuters.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

"He categorically denied all the accusations and stated that he was engaged in journalistic activities in Russia," Reuters also quoted TASS, a Russian state media organization, as saying.

TRENDING: Teacher becomes hero after spotting 100-year-old woman stopped in traffic, choking on cough drop

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







AOC says she will draft impeachment letters for Clarence Thomas if other lawmakers do not
GOP House demands banks turn over Biden family's financial records
American reporter who was arrested in Russia officially charged
King Charles supports research into royal links to slavery
Mexican president: 'I don't agree with what they are doing to President Trump'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×