American reporter who was arrested in Russia officially charged

(FOX NEWS) – Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich has been officially charged with spying in Russia, news organizations from the country are reporting Friday.

Interfax, quoting a source, said "Gershkovich has been charged" with espionage, according to Reuters.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

"He categorically denied all the accusations and stated that he was engaged in journalistic activities in Russia," Reuters also quoted TASS, a Russian state media organization, as saying.

TRENDING: Teacher becomes hero after spotting 100-year-old woman stopped in traffic, choking on cough drop

Read the full story ›