Alexa Schwerha

Daily Caller News Foundation

A majority of Americans oppose male athletes competing in female sports and giving puberty blockers to children, a new YouGov survey revealed.

The survey, sponsored by The Economist, polled 1,500 Americans on a variety of public policy issues, including several transgenderism topics. The questions polled respondents on their opinions of transgender athletes competing on sports teams, permitting minors to access puberty blockers, parental rights and drag shows.

TRENDING: Country star announces departure from music industry: 'I just want to glorify God'

Approximately 55% of respondents oppose transgender athletes being able to compete on athletic teams that don’t correspond with their biological sex, according to the results. About 60% agreed that K-12 schools should inform parents if their child decides to be addressed by different pronouns, while 53% oppose allowing parents to give their child puberty blockers to aid their transition.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

North Dakota and Kansas became the most recent states to pass a law requiring athletes to compete on the sports team that matches their biological sex. Supporters of these laws argue that they will safeguard athletic opportunities for women and girls, while critics allege they are discriminatory toward transgender students.

About 32% of respondents believed that state lawmakers focus “too much” on legislation that is focused on transgender children in school while 27% said lawmakers spend “about the right amount” of time on the issue, the poll revealed.

Are most Americans opposed to leftist ideology? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (11 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

When asked about drag performances, 50% of respondents said that they should be reserved for attendees 18 years and older, the poll shows. About 14% responded that drag shows should be banned and 25% said they should “be allowed for everyone.”

The poll was conducted between April 8 and April 11, according to the results. It has a plus or minus 3.1% margin of error.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

EDITOR’S NOTE: Question: Why do the political and corporate leaders of America – long the freest, most successful, most prosperous and most Christian nation in history – bow and scrape before China, a ruthless, communist, totalitarian and explicitly atheistic dictatorship openly committed to ruling the world, including America?

The astonishing answers come into focus only when one contemplates both the unprecedented level of political and financial corruption in America’s ruling class (multiple Biden family members received $31 million in payola from China), and simultaneously the communist Chinese government’s brilliantly devious methods of unconventional total warfare, by which China is stealthily infiltrating, subverting, corrupting and colonizing the United States of America.

The China threat has rarely been more dramatically or pointedly documented than in the sensational March issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled “HOW CHINA IS CONQUERING AMERICA.” Whistleblower is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!