Why America's elites grovel before communist China

With America self-destructing at maximum speed and the world daily inching closer to nuclear war, answering one question may hold the key to understanding much of what is currently vexing America. Here it is:

Why are the political, cultural and corporate leaders of America – long the freest, most successful, most prosperous and most Christian nation in history – now in craven submission to China, a ruthless, communist, totalitarian and explicitly atheistic dictatorship openly committed to ruling the world, including America?

The astonishing answers to this question come into view only when one can contemplate both the unprecedented level of political and financial corruption in America’s ruling class, and simultaneously the communist Chinese government’s brilliantly devious methods of unconventional total warfare.

Consider one of the recent revelations about China: It intentionally created the COVID-19 virus that killed almost 7 million worldwide – including over 1 million Americans – in a Wuhan bio-lab, the result of wildly dangerous “gain-of-function” research on bat coronaviruses, literally intended to make the pathogen more lethal to human beings.

Yet America’s leadership class perversely spent years covering up China’s complicity in all of this. And in response to the few U.S. voices demanding transparency from China, the communist government there continuously lied, denied, threatened and even launched a propaganda campaign claiming America had created and leaked the deadly virus from a Maryland military base.

Of course, through its controlling influence on the World Health Organization, China largely dictated the disastrous “total lockdown” pandemic response adopted by America at the direction of Dr. Anthony Fauci, which wreaked serious havoc on this nation’s society, business, education, mental health, economy and free exercise of religion.

Meet China’s god

China’s ruling authority, the atheist Chinese Communist Party, or CCP, is that nation’s de facto god, dictating virtually every major aspect of the lives of the almost one-and-a-half billion people living within China’s borders. For example, the CCP has long dictated the exact number of children couples are permitted to have, imposing its infamous “one-child policy” in 1980, replaced by a “two-child policy” in 2016 and a “three-child policy” in 2021. Enforcement has been brutal, including forced abortions, sterilization and fines, and the policies have resulted in an appalling epidemic of female infanticide, especially in rural areas.

But that’s just the beginning. China forces entire minority populations, like the Uyghur Muslims, into slave-labor concentration camps. Even worse, it routinely harvests organs from them and other innocent people it regards as expendable commodities. In 2019, the China Tribunal – an independent, London-based panel of international legal and medical experts – determined conclusively that China’s communist government for decades had been systematically killing prisoners of conscience, especially Falun Gong practitioners and Muslims, in order to harvest their organs and sell them. That’s capitalism, China-style.

Multiple credible eyewitness reports confirm that women in these large slave-labor camps – which Chinese communist authorities call "re-education camps" – are routinely raped, tortured, forcibly sterilized, and forced to sing patriotic communist songs.

As Amelia Pang, author of “Made in China: A Prisoner, an SOS Letter, and the Hidden Cost of America’s Cheap Goods,” told the New York Post: “Rape is pretty standard in forced labor camps. The goal is to brainwash prisoners into being patriotic and extremely aligned with the Chinese state.”

And Kuzzat Altay, CEO of international software-coding outfit Cydeo and an activist dedicated to exposing China’s human-rights abuses, says, “China keeps prices low and Americans keep buying Chinese products cheaply.” However, “China’s entire supply chain of manufacturing involves forced labor,” he told the Post. “They make shoes, pants, solar panels in these forced-labor factories. The Chinese economy is a vehicle for oppression and a source of influence in Silicon Valley, Hollywood and Wall Street. That money comes from slavery.”

Altay, whose own father was imprisoned in one of China’s camps for two years but managed to emerge with his organs intact, confirms that “Organ harvesting is normal in the Chinese Communist Party. They are known for this.” As an example, he explained, “There are some rich Middle Eastern clients who want Muslim kidneys,” since they are free of alcohol and pork. “So Uyghur people were having their kidneys taken.”

This is clearly nothing short of Hitlerian for the people of China.

But, beyond providing really cheap goods for Americans, plus cheap outsourceable labor and more than a billion potential Chinese consumers for American companies like Disney, how does all of this impact the United States?

In every way imaginable – almost all very bad.

Slow-motion conquest

For decades, China has been plundering America – massively stealing her intellectual property at every opportunity; embedding spies in the U.S. government, including in the halls of Congress; buying up American farmland, especially acreage near sensitive military installations; infiltrating the nation’s universities in multiple ways, from planting communist professors to making generous “endowments”; and in general buying influence in every way possible.

Truly, China’s infiltration and ongoing de facto colonization of America has a thousand faces.

One of those many faces is China’s wildly popular social media app TikTok, with a staggering 150 million active users within the United States. Not only has TikTok been exposed as a secret surveillance tool for the CCP, enabling it to gather personal data on tens of millions of American young people, but it is also – as the popular Twitter account “Libs of TikTok” has documented – heavily populated with wildly corrupting videos, such as the ubiquitous, heavily pierced transgender school teacher seducing and grooming America’s teens into changing their gender and encouraging them to undergo horrifying surgical mutilations. Interestingly, none of these LGBT grooming videos are allowed on the Chinese version of TikTok viewed by young people in that country. The CCP wants its nation’s next generation to be good patriotic communists, and has no interest in seducing China’s future leaders into “identifying as” the opposite (or nonexistent) gender, or fretting over which pronoun they should force everyone else to use for them.

Another aspect of the CCP’s stealth war on America’s youth is its partnership with the Mexican criminal drug cartels in flooding America with fentanyl, the No. 1 killer of younger Americans aged 18 to 45. As Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Wash., recently wrote: "It’s estimated China is responsible for over 90 percent of illicit fentanyl found in the United States. We simply cannot allow the lethal fentanyl engine in China to run while communities across America’s heartland are being torn apart."

With China engaged in this long-term, multifaceted, unconventional war on America – most of which is well known – why does the U.S. government under Joe Biden’s leadership, along with corporate America from Disney to Nike, supplicate before China?

Follow the money

Americans are witnessing the largest-scale political corruption in U.S. history, with Chinese money bribing not only the spectacularly corrupt Biden family, but countless other U.S. politicians.

In his recent book, "Red-Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win," top investigative journalist-author Peter Schweizer documents the shocking and “unprecedented” Biden family dealings with the communist regime that have led to China paying Joe Biden’s family a staggering $31 million. Schweizer details specifically how Biden's son Hunter, "while the elder Biden was serving as both vice president and president, was engaged in deals with individuals tied to the highest levels of Chinese intelligence."

Likewise, other Democratic Party politicians – including most scandalously, California Rep. Eric Swalwell, who reportedly engaged in a sexual affair with a Chinese spy and “fundraiser” named Fang Fang – have long been on the take from China.

But it’s not just Democrats. The powerful Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and his wife, Elaine Chao, have major financial ties to the highest levels of Chinese power. Chao’s father, James Chao, a shipping magnate with extensive business interests in China, has “gifted” McConnell and his wife many millions of dollars. As Tucker Carlson recently put it, McConnell and Chao are “living in splendor on Chinese money.”

And here's how Donald Trump recently assessed the McConnell situation: “Why do Republican senators allow a broken-down hack politician, Mitch McConnell, to openly disparage hard-working Republican candidates for the United States Senate? This is such an affront to honor and to leadership. He should spend more time (and money!) helping them get elected, and less time helping his crazy wife and family get rich on China!”

Here’s the bottom line: The American far left now running the U.S. government is totalitarian, Orwellian, anti-God, anti-Constitution and anti-American. They despise America and its history, the religion that gave the nation its morality and unparalleled success, and the resulting freedoms – freedom of speech and the press, freedom of religion, and the freedom to keep and bear arms among them. These sociopaths crave wealth, privilege and glory for themselves, and power and control in perpetuity. They love abortion. They crave increasing control over every aspect of people’s lives – including how they think – and deploy their ideology as a weapon, to coerce and shame the population into conforming out of fear, intimidation and a need for acceptance and peace. Those who don’t comply, or are too different, are treated as “extremists,” “criminals” and “terrorists,” and are often locked up.

Oh yeah. Exactly like China.

Finally, there are two developments on the brighter side, one for China and the other for America.

Despite being officially atheistic, China is home to one of the fastest-growing Christian populations on earth, and not just the officially sanctioned “house church” approved by the Chinese Communist Party. (Indeed, according to ChristianPost.com, members of the “approved” Christian church are now required to register on a government app called “Smart Religion,” which requires every would-be worshipper to submit his or her name, phone number, government ID number, permanent residence, occupation and date of birth if they wish “to attend worship services” at a government-approved church.)

However, it is the unofficial church, the underground church, comprising millions of good Chinese people willing to suffer and endure persecution for their Christian faith – 38 million of them by one recent account – that is growing rapidly throughout China. So God is present, acting and moving, even in atheistic communist China.

Meanwhile, in an America reeling from the increasingly deranged and destructive revolution waged by “woke” sociopaths, former President Donald Trump recently vowed, if elected president again next year, to end the elites’ love affair with China once and for all.

As he told this year’s CPAC audience last month: “I will create a true national trade policy like the kind that made America the world’s economic powerhouse. … I will revoke China’s ‘most favored nation’ trade status immediately on day one, and I will implement a four-year plan to phase out all Chinese imports of essential goods and gain total independence from China. We have to do it. We have to do it.”

Trump added, to thunderous applause, “I will hold China financially accountable for unleashing the China virus upon the world, and I will again withdraw from the WHO – which stands for ‘We Hide Outbreaks.’”

