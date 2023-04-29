America's future being tested in Singapore with approval of 16 insects for human consumption

(DISCERN REPORT) – It’s not uncommon for insect parts to accidentally make it into processed foods in plant production. However, Singapore has gone one step further and approved the packaging and sale of 16 species of insects as foodstuff. In this short video, actress Nicole Kidman demonstrates her secret talent – eating fried insects and live worms.

In 2017, Business Insider reported that on average one person accidentally eats 140,000 bits of bug every year. Food with the highest number of allowed bug bits is hops, used to brew beer. The FDA allows up to 25,000 bits for every 100 grams of hops. Exactly who is counting 25,000 bits of bug for every 2.5 cups of hops?

Interestingly, in 2017, the Business Insider article ended with “We’d better get used to it. After all, insects are the future of food!” Also in 2017, a Business Insider article sponsored by Cargill, predicted that “thanks to climate change” the foods of the future will include bugs, beans, GMOs, invasive sea creatures, and “bloody vegan burgers.”

