A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Politics U.S.WND VIDEO
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Another big-name Republican announces exploratory committee for president

Says Biden 'indoctrinating our children to believe that we live in an evil country'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 12, 2023 at 9:27am
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

The White House (Official White House photo by Chandler West)

The White House (Official White House photo by Chandler West)

By Mary Lou Masters
Daily Caller News Foundation

Republican South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott announced an “exploratory committee for president” Wednesday, his first step in entering the 2024 race.

“I know that America is a land of opportunity, not oppression. I know it, because I’ve lived it,” Scott said in the video. “I will never back down in defense of the conservative values that make America exceptional, and that’s why I’m announcing my exploratory committee for president of the United States.”

TRENDING: A legal lifeline for J6 defendants?

Scott described his positive experience in America and intends on defending the Judeo-Christian values that make the country great, according to the video. The senator has been widely perceived to run for the Republican nomination in 2024, and the video announcement is the latest indication of his aspirations.


In the campaign-like video, Scott listed some of the things he might do as president – standing up to China, restoring job opportunities, parental rights in education, solving the border crisis, defending streets from crime and protecting the right to life.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Does Tim Scott have a chance at winning the 2024 Republican presidential nomination?

“Joe Biden and the radical left have chosen a culture of grievance over greatness. They’re promoting victimhood over responsibility. And they’re indoctrinating our children to believe that we live in an evil country. And all to often when they get called out for their failures, they weaponize race to divide us, to hold on to their power.”

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







March report shows 'inflation is far from dead,' whatever Biden says: Economist
'We're sorry': Trump says police, court staff 'crying' at arraignment, apologized for indictment
10 House Republicans to file amicus brief in suit seeking to overturn omnibus spending bill
State's first-ever religious charter school denied by government
Another big-name Republican announces exploratory committee for president
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×