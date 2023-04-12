Another big-name Republican announces exploratory committee for president

By Mary Lou Masters

Daily Caller News Foundation

Republican South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott announced an “exploratory committee for president” Wednesday, his first step in entering the 2024 race.

“I know that America is a land of opportunity, not oppression. I know it, because I’ve lived it,” Scott said in the video. “I will never back down in defense of the conservative values that make America exceptional, and that’s why I’m announcing my exploratory committee for president of the United States.”

Scott described his positive experience in America and intends on defending the Judeo-Christian values that make the country great, according to the video. The senator has been widely perceived to run for the Republican nomination in 2024, and the video announcement is the latest indication of his aspirations.

I will never back down in defense of the conservative values that make America exceptional. That’s why I’m announcing my exploratory committee for President of the United States. This fight is personal. I want every American to have the same opportunities I had. pic.twitter.com/HV56pbyKdB — Tim Scott (@votetimscott) April 12, 2023



In the campaign-like video, Scott listed some of the things he might do as president – standing up to China, restoring job opportunities, parental rights in education, solving the border crisis, defending streets from crime and protecting the right to life.

“Joe Biden and the radical left have chosen a culture of grievance over greatness. They’re promoting victimhood over responsibility. And they’re indoctrinating our children to believe that we live in an evil country. And all to often when they get called out for their failures, they weaponize race to divide us, to hold on to their power.”

