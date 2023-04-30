A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Antifa attacks protesters opposing drag show for kids

Domestic terrorist group routinely resorts to violence to silence opposition

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 30, 2023 at 2:32pm
(JONATHAN TURLEY) – A “Protect Texas Kids” protest this week was attacked by counter-protesters outside of the location of a planned drag show that would reportedly involve children. The incident was caught on videotape and shows how Antifa routinely, even cavalierly, resorts to violence to silence those with opposing views. Any doubt as to their association from their signature black outfits and tactics was dispensed by this picture clearly showing the Antifa flag.

Despite the denial of its existence by figures like Rep. Jerry Nadler (D., N.Y.), I have long written and spoken about the threat of Antifa to free speech on our campuses and in our communities. This includes testimony before Congress on Antifa’s central role in the anti-free speech movement nationally.

The video shows a small number of members of “Protect Texas Kids” assembling across the street when Antifa arrives in their typical black clothing, helmets and tactical vests. Some of the Antifa members were also carrying handguns and long guns.

