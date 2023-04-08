A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
AOC, Dem senator call on Biden administration to ignore abortion pill ruling

Mifepristone accounts for more than half of all abortions in America

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 8, 2023 at 5:36pm
(FOX NEWS) – Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., called for the Biden administration to ignore a Texas judge who on Friday issued an injunction against the Food and Drug Administration's approval of the abortion pill mifepristone.

Trump-appointed U.S. District Judge Matthew J. Kacsmaryk on Friday directed the FDA to halt the approval of mifepristone while a lawsuit challenging its safety and approval works its way through court. Kacsmaryk stayed the FDA's approval of the abortion drug, but gave the federal government seven days to "seek emergency relief from the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit."

The Biden administration has announced it will appeal Kacsmaryk's decision. Democrats are furious with the ruling, and at least two lawmakers including Ocasio-Cortez have urged President Biden against enforcing the injunction as the lawsuit proceeds in court.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
