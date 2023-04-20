AOC, Dems team up to reintroduce Green New Deal alongside sweeping health package

John Hugh DeMastri

Daily Caller News Foundation

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Sen. Edward Markey of Massachusetts will reintroduce their sweeping climate resolution, the Green New Deal, on Thursday, The Washington Post reported.

The Green New Deal was originally introduced in 2019, receiving criticism from conservatives — and even some Democrats — as unrealistic and expensive, and sought to mobilize the U.S. “on a scale not seen since World War 2” in a bid to implement climate policies. Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna, alongside Markey, will also introduce a Green New Deal for Health, which would provide $100 billion in federal funds to medical facilities that will cut emissions and focus on climate change, according to the Post.

TRENDING: What a Revelation! Study shows epic surge in Bible interest

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

“It’s time for a whole-of-government, whole-of-health to the urgent crises facing our nation,” said Markey in a tweet announcing the healthcare proposal Thursday. “And that means, very simply, empowering community health providers, and getting funds to environmental justice communities that have borne the worst burden and need it the most. Strengthening our health so that it’s resilient and facilitating a shift to clean energy so that we won’t exacerbate the disease while we try to treat it.”

We need a whole-of-government, whole-of-health approach to the intersecting climate and health crises brought on by putting profits over people. We need a Green New Deal for Health. pic.twitter.com/jCGBFvkmeP — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) April 20, 2023

Will Democrats improve health care? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 100% (3 Votes)

Ocasio-Cortez and Markey are reintroducing the Green New Deal in part to keep the pressure on Democrats to implement President Biden’s signature climate law, the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), in a way consistent with the Green New Deal’s objectives, according to the Post. While the resolution will be dead-on-arrival in the Republican controlled House, the pair will also introduce an “Implementation Guide” at a press conference Thursday to offer guidance to states, tribes and local governments on how to utilize funds from the IRA and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

The programs outlined within both laws “must be explicitly designed and implemented” with the Green New Deal’s principles at their center, or risk worsening climate change and inequality, the Post reported, citing a copy of the implementation guide. These principles include “creating good-paying jobs, promoting justice and equity, and acting on climate with the urgency and scope demanded by the science.”

The offices of Ocasio-Cortez and Markey did not immediately respond to a Daily Caller News Foundation request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

IMPORTANT NOTE: Although millions of American parents send their precious children off to public school every day, imagining their kids' days will be filled with reading, writing, arithmetic, science, history, sports and music, they're not only in for a shock – but for total BETRAYAL. Today's "public" (government) schools have become far-left ideological, political and religious indoctrination centers aimed at reprogramming and transforming America's children.

Kids are being taught to HATE their own country and to see themselves and their parents as racists – or victims of racists. They are sexualized and corrupted, and many are groomed into the dark LGBT world, with almost 6,000 schools prohibiting parents from even hearing about their child's transgender "transition." In between all the far-left indoctrination and sexual corruption, teachers take time to scare children to death about the near-term end of life on earth due to "catastrophic climate change." Another lie. But it's all classic Marxism/communism, with even the "3 R's" – reading, writing and arithmetic – now being corrupted with "woke," "1984"-style madness.

Perhaps never has the true threat of today's U.S. public school system been exposed as in the sensational April issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled "THE GREATEST BETRAYAL: How Marxism and madness have taken over America's public school system." Whistleblower is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!