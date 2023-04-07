AOC says she will draft impeachment letters for Clarence Thomas if other lawmakers do not

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) – Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) on Thursday offered to draft articles of impeachment against Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas if no one else in her party does so.

Ocasio-Cortez said that the recent report revealing Thomas's close ties to a billionaire, whom he went on family vacations with, extends "far" beyond what is acceptable for a democracy, and that his position on the court is an "emergency" and a "crisis."

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

"Congress is out of session for the next week, and so that does give Democrats some time to strategize. The way I feel about it is that, I do think articles need to be introduced," Ocasio-Cortez told the Lever Time podcast. "If we decide strategically that the actual author of those articles and who introduces them may not be me, that's fine, I will support impeachment. But I just think that if no one's going to introduce it, I would certainly be open to doing so and drafting them myself. I think this has gone far, far beyond any sort of acceptable standard in any democracy, let alone an American democracy."

TRENDING: Teacher becomes hero after spotting 100-year-old woman stopped in traffic, choking on cough drop

Read the full story ›