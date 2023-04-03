Astonishing 77% of American youth unqualified as military recruits - study

A whopping 77 percent of American youth in the optimal military recruitment age of 17 to 24 years old are disqualified due to being too fat, abusing drugs and/or alcohol, or for being in poor medical health, according to a resurfaced Defense Department study.

The stunning data was first reported in September 2022 but came from a 2020 Department of Defense, or DOD, "Qualified Military Available," or QMA, study of youth ages 17-24 years old. The study was published by the DOD's office of personnel and readiness.

The numbers represent a 6 percent increase in "disqualified" youth from the previous QMA assessment of data ending in 1997, which found that a whopping 71 percent of recruitment-aged youth were disqualified.

The 2020 data is found in a slide from the study (see above graphic) with the following "key findings," reprinted verbatim:

The proportion of youth eligible for military service without a waiver is 23%. This is a decrease from previous estimates (29%).

Most eligible youth are disqualified for multiple reasons (44%).

The largest increases in disqualification estimates observed between 2013 and 2020 were for mental health and overweight conditions.

When considering youth disqualified for one reason alone, the most prevalent disqualification rates are overweight (11%), drug [and alcohol] abuse (8%), and medical/physical health (7%).

The proportion of youth who are Qualified Military Available (QMA), defined as both eligible and not currently enrolled in college, is 12%.

Last September, Military.com obtained the study information and confirmed its accuracy through Defense Department spokesman Maj. Charlie Dietz.

Dietz said "all the services are being challenged by the current recruiting environment," reported Military.com.

"There are many factors that we are navigating through, such as the fact that youth are more disconnected and disinterested compared to previous generations," Dietz said. "The declining veteran population and shrinking military footprint has contributed to a market that is unfamiliar with military service resulting in an overreliance of military stereotypes."

A further problem is that the Biden administration's emphasis on "woke" policies in the military, such as supporting homosexual and "transgender" agendas, is alienating potential recruits within the smaller pool of those still qualified to serve.

The slide reports the following as the source of the data: the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or CDC's, "National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey"; the Department of Health and Human Services, or HHS's, "National Survey on Drug Use and Health"; a DoD Youth Poll; and the "Profile of American Youth 1997."

The military's recruitment crisis has been building over the last several years. Back in October 2018, Military.com ran a story under the headline: "One-Third of Youths Too Obese for Military Service, Study Finds."

The military news site quoted retired Army Lt. Gen Samuel Ebbesen recalling his time as an assistant to a World War II and Korean War veteran, a Master Sgt. Bell.

"Fat people don't make good soldiers...They get injured more often. They take longer to heal when they get hurt. And they lack stamina, which is critical when you fight in a war. A weak link in the chain, and they get themselves or others hurt or killed!" Ebbeseon quoted his old boss as saying.

With obesity, poor health and destructive life choices winnowing down the number of youth qualified to serve, the Armed Forces can scarcely afford to alienate red-blooded, more traditional Americans by celebrating immoral "alternative lifestyles," but that is precisely what Biden's "woke" military is doing.

In February, CBN News compared a U.S. military recruitment video featuring a corporal talking proudly about her lesbian moms, including a cartoon depiction of their same-sex "wedding," to a Chinese People's Liberation Army recruitment video showing PLA tanks, helicopter gunships and jets blowing up targets.

After showing the cartoonish video, the CBN host said, "Folks, is this the military's calling? Animated recruitment videos promoting lesbianism and same-sex 'marriage'?"

