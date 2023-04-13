A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Athletic director: 'Common mistake' to think men have physical advantages over women

'Some athletes can see competition as an enhancer of negative thoughts against trans people'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 13, 2023 at 2:33pm
(Image by huddlestonco from Pixabay)

(Image by huddlestonco from Pixabay)

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – You have to hand it to San Francisco State University — they’re really trying. In the wake of swimmer and “Save Women’s Sports” activist Riley Gaines’ appearance at the school at which she was physically assaulted and essentially held hostage by an unruly crowd of political opponents, school officials and far-left activists would have you deny reality.

First, SFSU Vice President for Student Affairs Jamillah Moore sent out a memo thanking activists for “peacefully” taking part in the anti-Gaines protest … and even called them “brave.”

Then, the president of the SFSU student government said that Gaines was at fault for her assault and the screaming protesters due to her “hateful rhetoric.” Indeed, Karina Zamora also pinned blame on the campus police for their “confrontational behavior.”

Read the full story ›

