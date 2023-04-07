Bad news for Budweiser: Another celeb joins boycott over 'trans' influencer

As if a viral video-tweet of Kid Rock shooting up cases of Bud Light wasn't enough of a PR disaster for Anheuser-Busch, country music star Travis Tritt announced Wednesday that he is banning all A-B products from his tour to protest against the "woke" brewing corporation's hiring of a "trans" fake "girly-girl" as a spokesman.

The femmy pretend-woman who has generated a gigantic backlash against A-B is Dylan Mulvaney, a 26-year-old biological man who has lived one year as a faux "woman" and whose antics on TikTok (10.8 million followers) range from co-opting children's book characters (he plays a six-year-old girl on one video while shilling for a famous hotel) to advocating for "trans health" coverage as he dishes on his "facial feminization surgeries" designed to rework his naturally male features to look more feminine.

Tritt tweeted Wednesday: "I will be deleting all Anheuser-Busch products from my tour hospitality rider. I know many other artists who are doing the same."

I will be deleting all Anheuser-Busch products from my tour hospitality rider. I know many other artists who are doing the same. — Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) April 5, 2023

TRENDING: Colin Kaepernick digging himself into deeper hole over what he just said about his white adoptive parents

A half-hour later, after someone tweeted, "Somebody needs to post the list of all related Bud products. It’s amazing and surprising," Tritt tweeted out: "Here they are," with logos from 25 A-B brands ranging from the Budweiser and Michelob Light to Stella Artois and Labatt's Blue:

Tritt's initial tweet garnered 16 million views at press time, according to Twitter's counter, and the second tweet listing the A-B brands had 1.3 million views. That represents potentially a lot of lost beer sales for America's dominant beermaker, but with Anheuser-Busch's 2022 revenue at $57.8 billion (up 6.6 percent from 2021, according to Macrotrends), only time will tell whether the current backlash will cause enough financial pain for A-B to pull away from leftwing political correctness.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Will hiring a transgender spokesperson backfire on Budweiser? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Meanwhile, Kid Rock's tweeted video of him taking his rifle and shooting cases of Bud Light like some anti-woke target practice, then directing a very common obscenity toward Anheuser Busch and Bud Light as he gave them the finger, was approaching a whopping 49 million views at press time (Warning: graphic language in video):

A trans 'girl' cashes in

Mulvaney is making a killing exploiting big corporations' tendency to pander to all things LGBT. Amidst all the controversy over his Bud Light promotion, the TikTok star was signed on as a spokesman by Nike. The New York Post reported Thursday [pronouns altered to comport with biological reality]:

Nike on Wednesday day became the latest big-name company to face pushback from social media users for partnering with transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney. Mulvaney unveiled her [his] paid partnership with Nike on Wednesday in several posts to Instagram, where she [he] wore some of the company’s activewear, including pants and a sports bra. “Alert the media — I’m entering my workout era,” Mulvaney, a [biologically male] transgender woman, wrote in a caption for her [his] 2 million followers to see. Each of the Instagram Stories is labeled on the platform as paid partnerships, which the social media site says “means that the person who shared it has a commercial relationship with the business partner that’s mentioned, and that they were compensated in some way for the post.”

The reaction from those who reject the notion that "trans women" are truly women was predictable: "Huff" @Huff4Congress tweeted Wednesday: "Hey, @nike! My wife is a physician and dietitian, has four kids, is a track coach, and runs a busy household while maintaining great exercise and eating habits. How about giving her an endorsement deal, instead of a skinny dude in lipstick?"

Beneath Huff's words was a photo of his physically fit wife juxtaposed with one of Dylan Mulvaney doing a yoga pose dressed in Nike sweat pants and a sports bra:

Hey, @nike! My wife is a physician and dietitian, has four kids, is a track coach, and runs a busy household while maintaining great exercise and eating habits. How about giving her an endorsement deal, instead of a skinny dude in lipstick? pic.twitter.com/cutOYg9ZFC — Huff (@Huff4Congress) April 5, 2023

Two Americas?

Many pundits, including WND founder Joseph Farah, and even politicians like Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., are opining that America is so bitterly divided between right and left that it may be time for a national "divorce," with red states and blue states coalescing to form separate nations with competing visions. "Trans rights" activist Mulvaney and the reaction to him epitomizes that divide.

On Wednesday, as conservatives and everyday Americans were cheering on Kid Rock's woke-beer-busting video and celebrating states passing anti-transgender-agenda bills, Mulvaney was in New York City, on Broadway, chumming it up with stars like singer Josh Groban, asking each one in a side-by-side video selfies what their first theatrical role was.

He began his TikTok video by saying, "It's Day 386 of being a girl. ..." At press time, the post drew almost 87,000 "likes" and more than 1,500 comments flooded in, with most sending their love and cheering him on.

And the bad news for beer lovers is that Anheuser-Busch is hardly alone in pandering to the LGBT agenda. "MAGA Catholic" tweeted April 3: "If you’re going to boycott [Bud Light] by drinking Miller lite, I have bad news for you."

The tweet links to a website for a pro-LGBT Miller program called "Open & Proud."

The text in the MAGA Catholic's tweet reads:

Miller Lite aims to create safer, more accepting spaces at bars for members of the LGBTQ+ community because we believe that everyone should be able to be their true self. In partnership with Equality Federation, we launched the "Open & Proud" program in June 2021, to help make the 55,000 bars that serve Miller Lite become more inclusive to the LGBTQ+ community through local town halls, training guide development and implementation, plus continued support to our friends at Equality Federation and their important advocacy work. To date, Miller Lite has contributed $450,000 to cultivate change.

If you’re going to boycott bud light by drinking Miller lite, I have bad news for you pic.twitter.com/8j6WMmp9Qf — MAGA Catholic ✝️ 🇻🇦 🇺🇸 (@daddy38456) April 3, 2023

Equality Federation describes its mission as follows: "We work collaboratively on critical issues – from advancing workplace fairness and family recognition to defeating anti-transgender bills and HIV criminalization laws – that affect how LGBTQ+ people experience the world from cradle to grave."

EDITOR'S NOTE: Question: Why do the political and corporate leaders of America – long the freest, most successful, most prosperous and most Christian nation in history – bow and scrape before China, a ruthless, communist, totalitarian and explicitly atheistic dictatorship openly committed to ruling the world, including America?

The astonishing answers come into focus only when one contemplates both the unprecedented level of political and financial corruption in America's ruling class (multiple Biden family members received $31 million in payola from China), and simultaneously the communist Chinese government's brilliantly devious methods of unconventional total warfare, by which China is stealthily infiltrating, subverting, corrupting and colonizing the United States of America.

The China threat has rarely been more dramatically or pointedly documented than in the sensational March issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled "HOW CHINA IS CONQUERING AMERICA." Whistleblower is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!