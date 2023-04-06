Bear meat vending machine is a 1st for Japan

(BBC) – Japanese vending machines, which offer whale meat, snails-in-a-can or edible insects, have a new dish on the menu: wild bear meat.

Different cuts of local black bear are sold from a vending machine in Semboku city, according to a Japanese daily. Customers can buy fatty or lean meat for about 2,200 yen ($17; £13) per 250g, reports the Mainichi Shimbun.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Asiatic black bears are classed as internationally vulnerable. Japan says it limits numbers that can be hunted.

TRENDING: Colin Kaepernick digging himself into deeper hole over what he just said about his white adoptive parents

Read the full story ›