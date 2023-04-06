A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
DiversionsFOOD FOR THOUGHT
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Bear meat vending machine is a 1st for Japan

Sells 10-15 packs a week

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 6, 2023 at 11:51am
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Pexels)

(Pexels)

(BBC) – Japanese vending machines, which offer whale meat, snails-in-a-can or edible insects, have a new dish on the menu: wild bear meat.

Different cuts of local black bear are sold from a vending machine in Semboku city, according to a Japanese daily. Customers can buy fatty or lean meat for about 2,200 yen ($17; £13) per 250g, reports the Mainichi Shimbun.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Asiatic black bears are classed as internationally vulnerable. Japan says it limits numbers that can be hunted.

TRENDING: Colin Kaepernick digging himself into deeper hole over what he just said about his white adoptive parents

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







North Korean survivor recounts horrors for those with faith
Woman living in apartment finds opossum sitting on pillow
World's deepest fish filmed swimming 8 km below sea level in Japan
Jogger attacked by cow, owner could face charges
Bear meat vending machine is a 1st for Japan
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×