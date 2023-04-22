Biden admin preparing major crackdown on power plants that fuel nation's grid

(FOX NEWS) – The Biden administration is reportedly finalizing a proposal that would force fossil fuel-fired power plants to substantially curb emissions or utilize costly carbon capture technology.

The proposal – which will soon be released by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) – is expected to require coal- and natural gas-fired power plants to cut or capture the vast majority of their carbon dioxide emissions by 2040, The New York Times reported on Saturday, citing officials briefed on a draft of the plan. The regulation, if finalized, would represent the first-ever federal action curbing power plant emissions.

"EPA cannot comment because the proposals are currently under interagency review," EPA spokesperson Maria Michalos told Fox News Digital in a statement.

