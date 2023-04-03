A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Money Politics U.S.HAIL TO THE CHIEF
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Biden bans incandescent light bulbs

Reversed Trump policy that allowed Americans to choose what kinds of light bulbs they wanted to buy

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 3, 2023 at 4:30pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(THE POST MILLENNIAL) – Joe Biden has implemented a plan to ban incandescent light bulbs from consumer purchase starting on Aug. 1, 2023, a reversal of a Trump administration policy that allowed Americans to choose what kinds of light bulbs they wanted to buy.

According to Fox News Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said last year, "The lighting industry is already embracing more energy efficient products, and this measure will accelerate progress to deliver the best products to American consumers and build a better and brighter future."

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Fox news reports that Biden's ban on bulbs his administration deems energy inefficient is part of his larger climate change policy. The mandate bans halogen bulbs, leaving consumers to purchase more LED or light-emitting diode lamps.

TRENDING: Mayorkas' border

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Fake news curated by the Deep State
Student charged with threatening member of Congress for opposing 'gays'
Turkey: 'Mystery' baby reunited with mother after earthquake
Canadian gov't 'sponsoring' Drag Summer Camp for children 7-11 years old
Leftists melt down after New York Times loses its Twitter blue tick
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×