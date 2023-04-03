Biden bans incandescent light bulbs

(THE POST MILLENNIAL) – Joe Biden has implemented a plan to ban incandescent light bulbs from consumer purchase starting on Aug. 1, 2023, a reversal of a Trump administration policy that allowed Americans to choose what kinds of light bulbs they wanted to buy.

According to Fox News Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said last year, "The lighting industry is already embracing more energy efficient products, and this measure will accelerate progress to deliver the best products to American consumers and build a better and brighter future."

Fox news reports that Biden's ban on bulbs his administration deems energy inefficient is part of his larger climate change policy. The mandate bans halogen bulbs, leaving consumers to purchase more LED or light-emitting diode lamps.

