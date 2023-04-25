Biden demands another term to 'finish' his job on America

Despite the fact 70% of Americans don't want him to run for re-election, Joe Biden is.

He released a video early Tuesday insisting that he be given another four years in the White House to "finish" the job he's doing on America.

That likely would include an expansion of the two most prominent agenda items he's pursued during his first two years already, abortion without any restrictions everywhere for everyone, and a concerted promotion of transgenderism including body mutilating surgeries for children.

His video language was slightly different, when he talked about freedom and protecting Americans' rights.

But he repeated the false accusation that "MAGA extremists" want to cut Social Security, a charge that has been debunked over and over.

He criticized the movement for "banning books," without mentioning that the books targeted most often are pornographic publications that special interest agendas have installed in public school libraries.

The 80-year-old, who already has exhibited multiple symptoms of cognitive decline, calling for a dead member of Congress at a news conference and repeatedly stumbling through comments that leave his message hardly recognizable, doesn't even have support from most of his own party.

But the video did confirm Kamala Harris would be his running mate again, despite the fact she's been unable to make significant progress on the assignments she's been handed, such as Biden's southern border crisis.

He claimed during his first term his work as been to "fight for our democracy."

"When I ran for president four years ago, I said we are in a battle for the soul of America. And we still are. The question we are facing is whether in the years ahead we have more freedom or less freedom. More rights or fewer," he claims. "I know what I want the answer to be and I think you do too."

The announcement was a surprise to no one, as his press officers have been confirming his plans for weeks already.

President Donald Trump, a leading candidate for the GOP nomination, responded, "You could take the five worst presidents in American history, and put them together, and they would not have done the damage Joe Biden has done to our nation in just a few short years. Not even close."

He slammed Biden for the Democrat's economy in the nation, which has exploded inflation to as high as 9.1% last summer, hurting tens of millions of consumers with higher food and fuel prices.

He also noted Biden's catastrophic policies that have created a crisis on the southern border, with millions of illegal aliens flooding border states. Also Biden's chaotic, and deadly, withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan.

Trump said under Biden, America's cities "have been overrun with homelessness, drug addicts, and violent criminals, who are being released from jail in mass with no retribution whatsoever, while law enforcement is weaponized against law-abiding conservatives or Republicans, or people they just don’t like. Our children are being indoctrinated and mutilated by left-wing freaks and zealots. The senior ranks of our military have gone completely woke, and our military is suffering greatly."

He accused Biden of, during the 2020 election, cheating and rigging it.

In fact, outside and undue influences on the election included Mark Zuckerberg's decision to hand out $400 million plus to local election officials who often used the windfall to recruit Democrat voters.

Further, social and legacy media conspired to suppress accurate reporting about the Biden family's extraordinary – and suspicious – international business dealings that reportedly netted millions of dollars for the family.

A Media Research Center poll later showed had the details about Joe Biden's personal involvement in those been generally reported, he undoubtedly would have lost the election.

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said, "Biden is so out-of-touch that after creating crisis after crisis, he thinks he deserves another four years. If voters let Biden 'finish the job,' inflation will continue to skyrocket, crime rates will rise, more fentanyl will cross our open borders, children will continue to be left behind, and American families will be worse off."

