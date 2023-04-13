A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Biden DOJ recommends no jail time for trans vandal of Catholic church

'F--- Catholics'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 13, 2023 at 1:04pm
(FOX NEWS) – President Biden's Justice Department offered what critics are calling a sweetheart plea deal to a vandal who admitted to defacing a Catholic church with profane graffiti, destroying a statue of the Virgin Mary, assaulting a church worker, and resisting arrest.

A plea agreement reviewed by Fox News Digital shows that the DOJ recommends zero jail time for the perp, Maeve Nota, a 31-year-old transgender individual who vandalized the St. Louise Catholic Church in Bellevue, Washington, following Roe v. Wade's overturning last June.

Nota sharply contrasts with the Biden administration's earlier approach of throwing the book at pro-life protesters outside abortion clinics.

