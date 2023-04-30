A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
PoliticsHAIL TO THE CHIEF
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Biden kicks off campaign with lowest approval of term

Hovering at 37%

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 30, 2023 at 5:40pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Image courtesy of Pixabay)

(Image courtesy of Pixabay)

(JUST THE NEWS) – President Joe Biden announced earlier this week that he is running for president, but the latest polling data shows he is much less popular than when he first took over the White House.

Gallup released the survey data, which put Biden's approval rating at 37%, the lowest point since he became president.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

"Only Ronald Reagan in early 1983 had a lower ninth-quarter average among elected post-World War II presidents," Gallup said. "Reagan’s low ratings came during a period when the unemployment rate exceeded 10% after the 1981-1982 economic recession."

TRENDING: Who knew? 'EV' actually stands for 'EcoVillain'

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Biden kicks off campaign with lowest approval of term
Joe Biden wants to make data illegal if it's racist
2024 GOP hopefuls woo Iowa evangelicals
Hispanic, Latino voters waiting to hear answers from 2024 candidates
Army orders stand-down for all non-critical helicopter units after series of fatal crashes
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×