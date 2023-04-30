Biden kicks off campaign with lowest approval of term

(JUST THE NEWS) – President Joe Biden announced earlier this week that he is running for president, but the latest polling data shows he is much less popular than when he first took over the White House.

Gallup released the survey data, which put Biden's approval rating at 37%, the lowest point since he became president.

"Only Ronald Reagan in early 1983 had a lower ninth-quarter average among elected post-World War II presidents," Gallup said. "Reagan’s low ratings came during a period when the unemployment rate exceeded 10% after the 1981-1982 economic recession."

