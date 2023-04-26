A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Before Biden laptop letter, ex-CIA boss intervened on Russia collusion in 2016, Benghazi in 2012

Michael Morell was one of first people to suggest Trump was an unwitting agent for Moscow

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 26, 2023 at 10:42am
President Donald J. Trump disembarks Marine One Sunday, May 17, 2020, on the South Lawn of the White House, returning from his working weekend at Camp David near Thurmont, Maryland. (Official White House photo by Tia Dufour)

(JUST THE NEWS) -- Just a week after then-CIA Director John Brennan warned President Barack Obama that Hillary Clinton's campaign was "stirring up" a Russia scandal to harm Donald Trump, the agency's former acting chief became one of the first high-profile intelligence community figures to claim that the 2016 Republican nominee was a possible agent of Vladimir Putin.

In an Aug. 5, 2016 op-ed in the New York Times, Michael Morell cited his CIA experience to make the Trump allegation and he also endorsed Clinton for president. "In the intelligence business, we would say that Mr. Putin had recruited Mr. Trump as an unwitting agent of the Russian Federation," Morell wrote.

The Clinton campaign was synced with the revelation, immediately putting out an attack ad the same day sounding similar themes that Trump was "unfit" to be president and then following with a letter from 50 experts claiming it.

