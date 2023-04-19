Biden's DOJ protecting Hunter Biden from charges, report says

It's well-known that Hunter Biden has been under investigation for his taxes for some time now – probably several years.

After all, he said so. And there apparently was a huge payment made on his behalf.

But there have been no charges filed.

Now a report from Just the News explains why.

"A decorated supervisory IRS agent has reported to the Justice Department’s top watchdog that federal prosecutors appointed by Joe Biden have engaged in 'preferential treatment and politics' to block criminal tax charges against presidential son Hunter Biden," the report said.

That conflicts with Attorney General Merrick Garland's claim that the decision on charges against Hunter Biden were being left to the U.S. attorney for Delaware.

Just the News reported it obtained a letter from the whistleblower's lawyer, Mark Lytle, to Congress that said the IRS worker has "detailed disclosures" about a "high-profile sensitive" case to give to Congress.

John Solomon, at Just the News, explained, "The letter does not state that the whistleblower disclosures are related to Hunter Biden. However, Just the News has confirmed the agent’s allegations involve the Hunter Biden probe being led by Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss, a Trump holdover, according to multiple interviews with people directly familiar with the matter."

The letter explains the subject was given "preferential treatment" and that "politics" infected the decision-making process.

The subject also, the letter said, is "politically connected."

Hunter Biden conceded as early as 2020 he's under criminal investigation for tax matters and reports reveal a $2 million payment was made on his "overdue tax bills" last year.

The agent already has, Lytle confirmed, expressed his concerns to the inspector general at the Treasury Department and the DOJ.

The report said career investigators twice have recommended a tax indictment against Hunter Biden, but "at least two Biden DOJ political appointees in U.S. attorneys offices have declined."

