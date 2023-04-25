Biden's mental, physical ability cast cloud on his re-election bid

No sooner had Joe Biden released a video insisting that he be given another four years in office to "finish" his job on America, but news pages were flooded with concerns about his mental and physical abilities.

In fact, he's already suffered two aneurysms and has a heart issue that raises his risk of dementia. And he's already 80.

The Daily Mail immediately posted online a headline, "Is 80-year-old Joe Biden really fit for four more years?"

It cited the "gaffes and falls" during Biden's first term, and the aneurysms and heart issue.

The report noted, "Medical experts have raised concerns about whether President Joe Biden is fit to serve another term after the 80-year-old officially launched his reelection campaign. They fear Biden, who would be 86 at the end of a second stint in the White House, is already showing signs of 'cognitive impairment' and that the stress of another presidency could deteriorate his condition further and raise the risk of an on-screen accident."

The report noted Biden's "high-profile gaffes, falls and visible signs of disorientation, including stumbling up the steps of Air Force One…"

An annual physical recently revealed, the report said, he's "suffering from seven conditions, including a heart condition that makes the muscle beat too fast, causing dizziness and confusion. He has also suffered two brain aneurysms."

Dr. Elena Mucci, who specializes in geriatrics, told the Daily Mail, "If I was his geriatrician, I would discourage him from campaigning. I'd strongly advocate against it. If you were to survey healthcare professionals, geriatricians, cardiologists, I don't think you will find a single physician who would say it's a good thing for an 86-year-old to with the symptoms he's demonstrated to us already to become a president, both for the sake of his own health and for the sake of his country."

The physician noted Biden's "atrial fibrillation," which causes tiredness and said, "That will limit his activity, and not just limit his activity — he physically might not be able to perform all his duties. It's just impossible with these conditions at that age."

The report also cited Biden's irregular heartbeat, "one of the cardiovascular risks for dementia."

Further, his high cholesterol also "can raise the chance of certain types of dementia, including Alzheimer's disease and vascular dementia," the report said.

The report pointed out Biden has refused to publicly acknowledge or address concerns about his cognitive decline, and last year told CBS interviewer Scott Pelley, "Watch me." But physicians say it's ordinary for people to downplay their cognitive shortcomings.

Dr. Todd Grande, a mental health expert in Biden's home state of Delaware, told the Daily Mail, Biden's "performance in the areas of reasoning and memory are impaired."

Despite the evidence that the report cited, Biden's own physician said recently Biden is a " healthy, vigorous, 80-year-old" who "is fit" to be president.

However, even Biden, during 2018, referred to himself as a "gaffe machine," and his comments are legendary.

For example, he has mixed up Libya and Syria, he's referred to Kamala Harris as "president," he's forgotten the name of his secretary of defense, calling him "the guy who runs that outfit," has referred to his granddaughter as his son, told then-Missouri state senator Chuck Graham to stand up for the crowd at a rally, before realizing he was in a wheelchair, and more.

His gaffes date back decades and, in fact, he was forced out of his first presidential run, in 1987, because of plagiarism: he failed to credit British Labour Party leader Neil Kinnock during two speeches.

In 2008, his campaign fell to the onslaught of Barack Obama, who he described as, "the first mainstream African-American who is articulate and bright and clean and a nice-looking guy."

He's also charged, "You cannot go to a 7-Eleven or a Dunkin' Donuts unless you have a slight Indian accent."

Last year, he called out "Where's Jackie?" during a news conference, referring to Rep. Jackie Walorski, who had perished in a car crash.

He's also referred to a reporter, publicly, as a "stupid son of a b****," and called a college student with a question a "lying, dog-faced pony soldier."

His press office repeatedly has had to change statements he makes when they are outlandish, including when he ordered that Russian President Vladimir Putin "cannot remain in power."

