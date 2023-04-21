Biden's shameful snub of King Charles

I don't know about you, but I think it is a terrible affront that our president is not going to the coronation of King Charles III.

There will be dozens of heads of state and presidents attending the event from across the entire world. They will be showing respect for the man, for the event and for the country. They will be doing so – but our president will not.

I am ashamed of him for his decision.

President Biden is, in fact, snubbing King Charles and his coronation. It is an historic event, perhaps one of the most important days in modern British history, and yet, our president chooses not to be there representing our country and our people.

Yes, I know, he is sending his wife, but she is just a figurehead. She is a token. The American people did not elect her. We elected him. HE is the president, and he is the one who should be representing our country at such an historic event. But it is not to be.

The president consistently backs anything Irish – he is Irish, in case you hadn't noticed – as though that is the most important aspect of his life. Perhaps it is, but it is not fitting for that attitude to be the main theme of his presidency.

He may think it's "cute." I think it's disgusting and demeaning of his office and also of our country. He represents all Americans, thousands of whom are Irish and British – and they deserve respect from our president. They don't get that from Joe Biden – and he should be ashamed.

Yes, President Eisenhower did not attend the coronation of Queen Elizabeth in 1953, which occurred during his tenure, but travel and various aspects of dealing with British protocol have changed. In fact, Eisenhower sent four high-level individuals from our government to represent the American people. He did not send his wife, Mamie. He knew better.

Today, there is just no excuse – short of illness – for a head of state not to attend the event. Given our history with England, this snub is unforgivable.

Biden has just returned from a trip to Northern Ireland, a trip that was to mark the anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, which occurs later this month. He wasn't about to miss that.

The White House allowed that a man of his age should not attempt such major trips so close together, and so the decision was made for him to go to Ireland (Biden is Irish, you may recall) and send his wife, Jill, to London for the coronation on May 6.

The British Press is already reaching their own conclusions about President Biden and his attitude toward England. And it isn't good. The American couple has already made it clear that they support Prince Harry and his wife and their attitude toward the monarchy.

Speaking of Prince Harry, reports are that he will attend the coronation but that his wife and children will not.

Overall, some 2,000 people have been invited, and the list is a rundown of royalty from around the world as well as heads of state and presidents from varied countries.

I saw a quote by British writer Dan Wootton that sums up the situation – and it doesn't reflect well on us:

"Biden might think his snub is clever, delighting his leftie base and impressing his Californian pals the Sussexes, but he's missed the chance to make royal history – and the British public won't forget his barely concealed hatred toward our great country."

I think that says it all. I'm ashamed and Joe Biden should be as well.

