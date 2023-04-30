Black bear breaks into car, drinks 69 cans of soda

(WHO KNEW NEWS) – In a bizarre incident that has left residents of Earls Cove in British Columbia, Canada scratching their heads, a black bear broke into a woman’s car and consumed 69 cans of Orange Crush.

Sharon Rosel, the owner of the car and a food truck business, was first alerted to the break-in at 3 a.m. on April 13. She said she looked out into her yard and saw a large male bear had broken into her car and was drinking soda that she had picked up for her food truck.

According to Rosel, the bear had smashed the window and as she watched from her balcony, she could see he was doing more and more damage.

