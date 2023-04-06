BlackRock's Paris headquarters infiltrated by protestors

(WATCHER GURU) – French protestors briefly infiltrated BlackRock’s Paris headquarters. A few dozen trade unionists invaded the U.S. based investment firm‘s offices, raising their voices against President Emmanuel Macron’s pension changes. The French government plans to increase the retirement age from 62 to 64. The rioters were chanting slogans and lighting fireworks inside the premises.

The infiltration of the $10-trillion asset manager took place on the 11th day of nationwide union-organized protests. Furthermore, protestors were chanting the movement’s slogan, “On est la,” which translates to “We are here.”

In other European countries, private pension funds partially finance pension plans. In France, on the other hand, people who are still working, fund the pensions of those in retirement. However, according to the government, the pension system needs to be reformed to remain functional. The Constitutional Council is anticipated to make a decision sometime this month. However, the opposition is expecting that it will severely restrict his idea.

