'Blood on their hands': Serious action urged against trans activist

Lawmakers in the Montana legislature are calling for censure of a transgender activist in their ranks, after he hoped they would see "blood on their hands" when they pray.

The Washington Examiner said the call for a reprimand for state Rep. Zooey Zephyr, a Democrat man who says he is a woman, comes from the state's Freedom Caucus.

The comments from Zephyr came after the House and Senate there adopted a bill that bans using cross-sex hormones, puberty blockers and other transgender-related procedures including those that leave children with mutilated bodies.

The governor, Greg Gianforte, has indicated he supports the plan.

Zephyr took to the legislative floor to demand, "The only thing I will say is if you vote yes on this bill and yes on these amendments, I hope the next time there’s an invocation when you bow your heads in prayer, you see the blood on your hands."

A social media commenter responded with, "Blood on hands? Little extreme no? Your argument is kids don't know what they want but yet YOU trans community want to tell kids what they should be or believe. Yet religion can't be taught isn't that telling kids too believe in something as-well?"

The Freedom Caucus said the comments were inappropriate and called for a censure for "attempting to shame the Montana legislative body and by using inappropriate and uncalled-for language."

The group said, "This kind of hateful rhetoric from an elected official is exactly why tragedies such as the Covenant Christian School shooting in Nashville occurred. ... This must stop."

Caucus chair Theresa Manzell said some perceived the comments as a threat.

"Some Montana Legislators considered the comments a threat, and in light of recent events at Covenant Christian School in Nashville, Rep. Zephyr needs to offer a reasonable explanation for his ‘blood on your hands’ comment," Manzella said.

Fox News pointed out that, "At least 13 states have enacted laws restricting or prohibiting sex change treatment care for minors, and three states have banned or restricted such care via regulations or administrative orders."

