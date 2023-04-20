A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Health
Blue state's magic mushroom experiment advances

Some worry rollout is proceeding too slowly

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 20, 2023 at 4:10pm
Psychedelic mushroom art (Video screenshot)

(AP NEWS) – Oregon’s pioneering experiment with legalized magic mushrooms took a step closer to reality as the first “facilitators” who will accompany clients as they experience the drug received their state licenses, authorities said Tuesday.

Voters approved the regulated use of psilocybin in a 2020 ballot measure, and anticipation has been building over the past 2 1/2 years for the day – expected to come later this year – when people can gain access to the drug that studies indicate has therapeutic value.

Hundreds of people have invested thousands of dollars apiece in this budding industry, and some worry that the rollout is proceeding too slowly.

