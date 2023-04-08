A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Bombshell: Detective in Daniel Perry self-defense case removed evidence

Soros-backed prosecutor told him to 'remove exculpatory information'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 8, 2023 at 5:02pm
(THE GATEWAY PUNDIT) – Army soldier Daniel Perry was found guilty of murder by a Travis County jury. Perry shot and killed an armed BLM-Antifa protester in July 2020.

David Fugitt, the lead detective in the case, accused Soros-backed District Attorney Jose Garza of witness tampering saying he told him to “remove exculpatory information.”

Fugitt said, “It became clear to me that the District Attorney’s office did not want to present evidence to the grand jury that would be exculpatory to Daniel Perry and/or show the witnesses statements obtained by the family of Garrett Foster and/or their attorneys were inconsistent with prior interviews such witnesses gave the police and/or the video of the incident in question.”

