'They're brain dead': Tucker Carlson breaks silence after ouster from Fox

Former Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson broke his silence Wednesday evening, speaking publicly for the first time since his ouster from his top-rated broadcast by the network on Monday.

"Good evening," the conservative firebrand began during his 8 p.m. video tweet, the same time his show had aired for years on the Fox News Channel.

"When you take a little time off, you realize how unbelievably stupid most of the debates you see on television are, they're completely irrelevant. They mean nothing. In five years, we won't even remember that we had them. Trust me as someone who participated."

"Both political parties and their donors have reached consensus on what benefits them and they actively collude to shut down any conversation about it. Suddenly the United States looks very much like a one party state," Carlson proffered.

"That's a depressing realization, but it's not permanent. Our current orthodoxies won't last. They're brain dead. Nobody actually believes them. Hardly anyone's life is improved by them. This moment is too inherently ridiculous to continue and so it won't.

"The people in charge know this. That's why they're hysterical and aggressive. They're afraid. They've given up persuasion, they're resorting to force. But it won't work.

"When honest people say what's true, calmly and without embarrassment, they become powerful. At the same time, the liars who have been trying to silence them shrink and they become weaker. That's the iron law of the universe: true things prevail."

"Where can you still find Americans saying true things? There aren't many places left, but there are some and that's enough," Carlson concluded.

"As long as you can hear the words, there is hope. See you soon."

Carlson's tweet instantly went viral with more than four million views in its first two hours.

Reaction includes:

"Tucker's video already has more than double the views his old time slot got last night, according to the ratings released today."

"This is your moment to take your brand international. Spain needs a Tucker. Italy needs a Tucker. UK needs a Tucker. Set up a global network of truth tellers who can bring down the NWO (New World Order)."

"Fox News is the new Bud Light!"

"They thought they were silencing the most important voice in America, but they will only end up making it even stronger. Thanks for all you have done and are about to do."

"Unlike Jeffrey Epstein, Fox News did kill itself."

