Is Britain's city of Leicester a 'canary in the coal mine'?

Ironic to think it could come to this, but if Leicester, England, is the "canary in the coal mine" for the future of the country's democracy, it will take a future generation of "rational thinking" wokeists, if such an animal exists, to turn things around – assuming it is not too late to do so.

To understand what has befallen Leicester, England's 10th-largest city, we must go back to the beginning of this century.

In 2001, as Muslims fleeing Middle East turmoil settled in England, Leicester became a magnet for them. A Muslim population of 11% spread like wildfire, increasing to 20% by 2017. En route to getting there, along with attracting other minorities, Leicester was described in a 2007 U.K. newspaper article as "the first city where white people are a minority."

That same newspaper noted in 2013 the transition occurring there:

"Leicester has become the poster city for multicultural Britain, a place where the stunning number and size of the minorities – the 55 mosques, 18 Hindu temples, nine Sikh gurudwaras, two synagogues, two Buddhist centres and one Jain centre – are seen not as a recipe for conflict or a millstone around the city's neck, but a badge of honour."

A sign of this transition was evidenced by the evolution of "no-go" zones where native Brits are unwelcome to go, and those pointing out their existence were attacked for doing so. In the 21st century, for the first time since A.D. 597, England no longer is considered a Christian majority nation. A combination of low native birth and high immigration rates have changed the country's religious profile.

Sadly, the woke supporters of multiculturalism, rather than creating a cultural utopia where everyone can just get along, instead created a cultural battlefield. Chaos has erupted on city streets. Muslim mobs have been targeting Hindu temples and private homes with acts of violence and vandalism as they seek to establish local dominance, supersizing isolated neighborhood no-go zones into a single city-size one – and beyond.

As such violence and intolerance of other religions rears its ugly head in Leicester, the wokeists who opened the doors for this to happen remain silent. Just like they worked hard to intimidate those native critics who opposed multiculturalism as Islamophobic, Muslims now intimidate critics expressing concerns about Islam's spreading influence by both words and physical actions.

If it only took a generation to transition England from a Christian majority to a non-Christian majority nation; it is worrisome to think what could happen to the country in the decades ahead as Leicester becomes the norm rather than the exception.

In England, plagues like COVID will seem inconsequential in the face of Muslim influences that become a cancer, preaching intolerance of other religions and encouraging violence to minimize them.

Those in the U.S. seeking to dismiss the above as a European problem naively do so.

This was demonstrated last year when an unidentified college art professor at Hamline University in Saint Paul, Minnesota, giving appropriate trigger warnings beforehand, circulated a 14th-century Persian illustration online of "Muhammad Receiving His First Revelation From the Angel Gabriel." The professor explained the purpose in showing the illustration was, while some Muslims are offended over any depictions of Prophet Muhammad, others are not, thus demonstrating "there is no one, monothetic culture."

When the former group claimed they were offended, the professor's contract was not renewed as a result. One Muslim student claimed that the professor's intent is immaterial, that "the impact is what matters," and she, accordingly, felt victimized. The university has received considerable criticism for its decision.

While Muslim intolerance is silencing free speech at Hamline University, other worrisome signs of Muslim intolerance have been manifesting themselves around the U.S. for years also in the form of no-go zones.

A 2015 news article expressed concerns about these zones popping up in the United States where Muslim clerics mandate Shariah law be applied. Some of these clerics brazenly post signs warning entry by non-Muslims into the zones is submission to Islamic law.

Dearborn, Michigan, where 45% of the population is Muslim, has given rise to such zones. The above article goes on to report these zones "are now self-governing in a 'voluntary apartheid' by shutting themselves into closed societies and then demanding immunity from our criticism and our courts" – which "they are getting away with." In allowing this to happen, Western nations endorse "honor killings, domestic violence, sexual abuse of children and female genital mutilations" – which Shariah sanctions.

No-go zones are puzzle pieces that look to come together in Western countries, initially on a local level, establishing acceptance before expanding on a much wider level – a goal unending until in place on a national level.

As these puzzle pieces come together, will we see a future generation of woke activists, who recognize this process has us gradually surrendering our democracy, triggered into action to stop them? If Leicester is democracy's warning provided by the canary in the coal mine, its speed of Muslimization suggests wokeism's activists will be unlikely to speak up in time, if they ever do at all.

