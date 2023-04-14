Bud Light debacle proves conservatives have the power

My immigrant grandfather came to America with nothing – not a dime. He worked for 20 years as a blue-collar butcher. Eventually, he started his own butcher store. It was wildly successful. He became a leader in his community. He paid for both his grandchildren to attend Ivy League university.

Only in America.

One day he told me the secret to his success. He said, "Grandson, there are only two rules of business in America. Rule No. 1: The customer is ALWAYS right. Rule No. 2: If the customer is wrong, refer back to rule No. 1." That brings me to a teachable moment for Bud Light.

For the first time in history, we just witnessed a beer commit suicide.

Budweiser (owned by Anheuser-Busch), the formerly conservative company, which sells beer to mostly conservative, macho men, chose a "transgender woman" as their spokesperson. Budweiser has lost their mind. They ignored my grandfather's No. 1 rule of business: The customer is always right.

Bud offended their core base of customers (the Silent Majority) to please a woke mob that makes up a tiny percentage of their customers. Millions are now boycotting Bud. They just destroyed a century of positive branding with one woke, clueless, incredibly dumb miscalculation.

The dollars-and-cents part of the story is even more remarkable. This one miscalculation cost Anheuser-Busch (as I write this column) over $6 billion in market value. In six days. In other words, Bud is losing $1 billion per day. The snowball has turned into an avalanche.

But that figure is only market cap, not sales. Beer distributors, bars and liquor stores across the country report that sales are dying too. This is starting to get really ugly for Bud. Yes, a beer just committed suicide.

Will Anheuser-Busch go bankrupt? Not a chance. They're the 94th most valuable company in the world, with a market cap of over $130 billion and with many brands. In the long run, they'll probably recover. But in the short run, they are feeling tremendous pain. Conservatives and patriots have taught them a lesson they'll never forget!

Budweiser is Exhibit A for "If you go woke, you will go broke."

Bud has been savagely punished by the power of the purse. More specifically, the conservative purse. We proved we have the power. Bud will never take us for granted ever again.

But that's not the most important development with this story.

Budweiser wasn't the only company to learn this lesson. Every CEO and board of directors in America witnessed what just happened. I'm sure it sent shudders down their spines. CEOs are all on notice. Every public company is on notice. No one wants what just happened to Bud to happen to them.

Every CEO now knows conservatives are watching you. We are no longer the "Silent Majority." We are loud and proud, and in your face. We won't hesitate to take action. If you misbehave, offend us, stab us in the back or take us for granted, we will bring you to your knees. We will make you pay. If you're the CEO of a company that disrespects us, you will get fired.

Our last book, "The Great Patriot Protest & Boycott Book" presented a list of 116 woke, liberal companies that conservatives needed to boycott. Since that book came out 18 months ago, the 116 companies we listed in the book have lost over A TRILLION DOLLARS in market cap.

VICTORY!

Our brand-new book, "The Great Patriot BUY-cott Book," presents a list of 123 companies who are "the good guys." We need to support them. We need to build a conservative parallel economy. In short, conservatives and patriots must wield the power of the purse. Money talks. We have the power to change the direction of this country by changing the direction of corporate policy.

We need to take our massive spending power and only spend and invest with companies that are run by conservatives, patriots, Christians and people of faith. People who love God, faith, family, America, American exceptionalism, capitalism and freedom. This is about the carrot and the stick.

And we just proved we carry a big stick!

In other words, from now on, we must reward and FUND the conservative economy, and we must punish and DEFUND the leftist, woke economy.

Thanks to Bud Light for proving our simple strategy is both powerful and effective.

Bud Light and Anheuser-Busch are just the start. We have a lot more work to do. But now, we know what works. Money talks.

Now I suggest we use this exact same strategy to defend former President Donald J. Trump. In my next commentary, I'll tell you my plan. But here's a hint ...

NATIONAL PATRIOTS STRIKE.

We brought Bud to its knees. Now we must use our power of the purse to bring this country and the entire U.S. economy to a standstill. I've got the plan. I'll bring it to you next week.

Wayne Allyn Root is known as "The Conservative Warrior." His latest book is out, "The Great Patriot BUY-cott Book."

