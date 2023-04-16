A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Money Politics U.S. WireWND MONEY
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Bud Light makes first post since backlash began, and things are looking hilariously bad

Jack Davis, The Western Journal By Jack Davis, The Western Journal
Published April 16, 2023 at 2:47pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Bud Light dipped a toe into the waters of social media on Friday only to discover there are a whole lot of angry sharks waiting to bite.

Bud Light and its parent company, Anheuser-Busch, have been battling a backlash ever since the brand partnered with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney for an ad campaign.

Marketing executive Alissa Heinerscheid also alienated customers by describing past marketing campaigns as "fratty" and “out of touch.”

Country music stars Travis Tritt and John Rich dropped the beer, while Kid Rock vented the anger of many by taking a rifle to a stack of Bud Lights.

On Friday, Bud Light issued its first post since April 1 -- the day Mulvaney posted his now-infamous video hawking the beer -- with a tentative tweet reading, “TGIF?”

TRENDING: A 'financial meltdown?' Actually it's just intervention

Rarely have so many had so much to say over so little.

Will Bud Light ever recover from this debacle?

Anheuser-Busch lost $5 billion in market value as the Bud Light backlash intensified.

Anheuser-Busch CEO Brendan Whitworth issued a statement on Friday trying to stem the outrage against his company.

"As the CEO of a company founded in America’s heartland more than 165 years ago, I am responsible for ensuring every consumer feels proud of the beer we brew. We’re honored to be part of the fabric of this country," Whitworth said.

 "We never intended to be part of a discussion that divides people. We are in the business of bringing people together over a beer."

"Moving forward, I will continue to work tirelessly to bring great beers to consumers across our nation," he said.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×