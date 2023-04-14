A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Bud Light has reportedly paused all marketing after intense backlash

Back-peddling on decision to partner with transgender media personality Dylan Mulvaney

By WND News Services
Published April 14, 2023 at 4:47pm
Published April 14, 2023 at 4:47pm
(TRENDING POLITICS NEWS) – Bud Light is back-peddling on their decision to partner with transgender media personality Dylan Mulvaney. Anheuser Busch’s decision to promote the trans influencer has been faced with severe backlash. Reports are now surfacing that “no one at the senior level” gave the green light for their new marketing campaign.

According to two sources familiar with the matter, The Daily Wire reported that the decision to feature Mulvaney in an advertising campaign aimed at younger customers was not authorized by any high-ranking executives in the company.

“No one at a senior level was aware this was happening,” one anonymous source said. “Some low-level marketing staffer who helps manage the hundreds of influencer engagements they do must have thought it was no big deal. Obviously it was, and it’s a shame because they have a well-earned reputation for just being America’s beer — not a political company. It was a mistake.”

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







