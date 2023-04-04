This Bud's not for you: Anheuser-Busch does the unthinkable, gets hammered

Will the conservative-populist slogan of the moment, "Go woke, go broke," apply to one of America's most venerable companies, Anheuser-Busch, of Clydesdales fame, the maker of Budweiser and Bud Light beers, and dozens of other brands?

St. Louis-based Anheuser-Busch has entered into a promotional partnership with Dylan Mulvaney, a 26-year-old man and "TikTok influencer" who recently celebrated living one year as a transsexual, faux "woman" on TikTok.

Mulvaney specializes in putting out short videos mimicking exaggerated feminine and even girlish characteristics — including a March 18 video of him dressed as a six-year-old girl living in the Plaza Hotel in New York City, a bizarre recreation of the girl "Eloise" in the 2003 family film, "Eloise at the Plaza." The Plaza Hotel is one of Mulvaney's corporate sponsors.

Anheuser-Busch created a specially-designed can with Mulvaney's visage marking his one-year anniversary as a supposed "woman." The TikTok star chronicled his ongoing "gender transition" with frequent posts in his series, "Days of Girlhood."

Life comes at you fast. pic.twitter.com/GOv3nThMoH — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) April 2, 2023

Conservatives reacted with outrage and anger that another seemingly wholesome U.S. corporation, steeped in tradition and middle-American values, had gone "woke" by teaming up with a "male-to-female," or M-to-F, transsexual who is modeling gender deviance to millions worldwide, including many young people who might be lured into pursuing their own cross-sex, plastic-surgery-assisted "transition" by the glamour, fame and money accorded the corporate-feted Mulvaney.

"Congratulations @AnheuserBusch. You have made sure that I will never buy or drink @Budweiser or @budlight ever again," tweeted Harvey Lesser Monday.

Congratulations @AnheuserBusch. You have made sure that I will never buy or drink @Budweiser or @budlight ever again. https://t.co/OXXXOfsmKI — Harvey Lesser (@HarveyLesser) April 3, 2023

Others were more forceful in making their point. The pro-Trump rock star "Kid Rock" (Robert James Ritchie), went so far as to tweet out a video of him shooting up a few cases of unopened Bud Light cans with a semi-automatic rifle, followed by an expletive-laden message to the camera for Anheuser-Busch. (Warning: Video contains graphic language.)

At press time, Kid Rock's 35-second video had 21 million views, gaining four million views in a few hours — surely not the sort of publicity envisioned by A-B executives and their woke, "Diversity, Equity, Inclusion" (DEI)-embracing staff when they signed up the over-the-top, biologically male "girly girl" Mulvaney.

As for Anheuser-Busch's bottom line, Wesley Yang "quote-tweeted" a post by Oli London, who noted, "Dylan Mulvaney is now getting paid $10,000+ to be the face of brands including: 'BudLight, Tampax, Kate Spade, Kitchen Aid, Plaza Hotel, Stella McCartney, Crest. Mock women = Get rewarded.'" Attached to it is a Bud Light promotional video in which Mulvaney luxuriates and plays in a bubble bath with a supply of Bud Light cans nearby.

"Is there any evidence he [Mulvaney] moves merchandise?" Yang asked. "I just want to understand what's driving this."

Is there any evidence he moves merchandise? Honestly, I just want to understand what's driving this. https://t.co/DNgvUeJL51 — Wesley Yang (@wesyang) April 3, 2023

Anheuser-Busch answered the criticism in a story by Fox News, saying the outreach with the "trans influencer" was just a means to connect with a particular audience. Mulvaney has amassed 10.8 million followers and 440,000 "likes" on his TikTok page in a bit more than one year.

"Anheuser-Busch works with hundreds of influencers across our brands as one of many ways to authentically connect with audiences across various demographics and passion points. From time to time, we produce unique commemorative cans for fans and for brand influencers, like Dylan Mulvaney. This commemorative can was a gift to celebrate a personal milestone and is not for sale to the general public," an Anheuser-Busch spokesperson told Fox News Monday.

Wikipedia, which, unlike WND, uses female pronouns to describe the biologically male Mulvaney, reports that in "October 2022, Mulvaney met with president Joe Biden at the White House for an interview for the ["progressive"] social-media news organization NowThis News."

Glamorizing trans surgeries

Although Mulvaney says on his videos that "trans" people do not need to modify their body to be "trans," the effect of his surgery videos — showing "work" performed at great cost by a world-leading plastic surgeon — is to glamorize and normalize the cross-sex procedures that have spawned a cottage industry for doctors operating on adults and minors ("pediatric gender medicine").

As WND and Whistleblower (Feb. 2023) reported, transgender activists and their LGBT allies, including the Human Rights Campaign, are lobbying to get as many transgender operations as possible covered either by government or through LGBT-friendly corporate insurance policies, in the name of providing "medical care" to "trans" individuals. Consumers and taxpayers effectively subsidize these "trans" surgeries.

In December, Mulvaney underwent "facial feminization surgery," or FFS, to make his male head and face look more like a female's. He described it in a Jan. 30 TikTok video [links added to procedures for explanatory purposes]: "The surgery itself took multiple hours," Dylan said, as sympathetically reported by E-News. "It was the first time I was ever under anesthesia and I don't remember a thing. I had a hairline advancement, a brow bone shave, a rhinoplasty [nose job], minor cheek enhancement, a little lip lift, a jaw shave, a chin reduction and a tracheal shave."

In the Jan. 30 TikTok video, reposted below, Mulvaney acknowledged that, "I was lucky enough to have my procedures done by the world-renowned Dr. Harrison Lee, who specializes in FFS...And this is an extremely privileged procedure.... This is not typical plastic surgery.

"Had I not been trans, these wouldn't have been changes that I would have sought out, but because of my gender dysphoria, I felt I needed it," he said.

Then he made a pitch for expanded coverage of elective FFS surgeries in the name of trans "health care": "And I want us to all start viewing FFS as just as important as other gender-affirming health care. And trans people spend years saving up for these types of procedures, because they are rarely covered by insurance."

Mulvaney said that the FFS operation "has truly already brought me so much peace that I hope we can all start advocating for better trans health care."

Social media advocacy including that by trans celebrities like Mulvaney has played a huge role in creating an escalating demand for heretofore unheard of "cosmetic" procedures sought after by gender-confused individuals. Swedish politician and Youtuber Mia Mulder tweeted out March 31 (the day called the "Trans Day of Visibility" by LGBT activists): "Trans day of oh god i want ffs give me surgery now NOW."

Trans day of oh god i want ffs give me surgery now NOW — Mia Mulder (@Potatopolitics) March 31, 2023

Conservative talk-show host Matt Walsh of the Daily Wire, a Mulvaney critic and creator of the documentary, "What is a woman?" says it is biologically impossible to change one's sex. "I came to the conclusion years ago that the trans movement is the greatest evil our country faces," he tweeted March 31. "I only become more and more sure of this fact with each passing day, and more determined to oppose it until my last breath."

To that "zaza demon" responded via two tweets: "You are a hateful little freak and [I can't] wait until you piss off a trans person that actually is as unhinged as you claim they are. ... Can't be a bigot if you're no longer breathing [smiley face symbol]":

With Anheuser-Busch now joining the pandering ranks of corporate "trans" allies, it is perhaps useful to compare the LGBT activist Mulvaney's controversial videos and the backlash his hiring has created to a wholesome and touching Father's Day ad that the company ran in 2019, celebrating stepfathers who "stepped up" to be the loving, caring dads for children that initially were not theirs:

