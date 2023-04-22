Budweiser marketing VP behind Dylan Mulvaney partnership takes leave of absence

(THE POST MILLENNIAL) – The controversial marketing exec behind Bud Light's partnership with Dylan Mulvaney has taken a leave of absence as the boycott against the beer brand rages on.

Ad Age reports that "Alissa Heinerscheid, marketing VP for the brand since June 2022, has taken a leave of absence, the brewer confirmed, and will be replaced by Todd Allen, who was most recently global marketing VP for Budweiser."

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

In an interview on the Make Yourself At Home podcast from March 23rd, Heinerscheid revealed that the brand was in decline and they needed to "attract young drinkers… then there will be no Bud Light," which led to the controversial partnership with trans TikToker Dylan Mulvaney.

TRENDING: The FBI's 'Things To Do' list

Read the full story ›