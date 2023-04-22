A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Money U.S.
Budweiser marketing VP behind Dylan Mulvaney partnership takes leave of absence

Replaced by senior exec Todd Allen

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 22, 2023 at 11:08am
(Unsplash)

(THE POST MILLENNIAL) – The controversial marketing exec behind Bud Light's partnership with Dylan Mulvaney has taken a leave of absence as the boycott against the beer brand rages on.

Ad Age reports that "Alissa Heinerscheid, marketing VP for the brand since June 2022, has taken a leave of absence, the brewer confirmed, and will be replaced by Todd Allen, who was most recently global marketing VP for Budweiser."

In an interview on the Make Yourself At Home podcast from March 23rd, Heinerscheid revealed that the brand was in decline and they needed to "attract young drinkers… then there will be no Bud Light," which led to the controversial partnership with trans TikToker Dylan Mulvaney.

WND News Services
