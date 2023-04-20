'Build-a-Bear' is selling drag queen teddy bears

(THE NATIONAL PULSE) – Children’s toy store Build-a-Bear is selling RuPaul-themed drag queen teddies in a supposedly adults-only section of its website dubbed the ‘Bear Cave’.

The RuPaul Bear Gift Set features a teddy wearing a blonde wig, the garish lipstick and eyeshadow synonymous with the drag scene, with a gold sequin dress and heels.

Drag queens have become a key battleground in the Western culture wars in recent years, as leftist activists increasingly insist that it is vital to expose children to often highly-sexualised drag performances from the cradle to college, in venues including schools and public libraries.

