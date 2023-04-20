A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
DiversionsTHE LEFT UNHINGED
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

'Build-a-Bear' is selling drag queen teddy bears

Supposedly limited to adults-only section of its website

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 20, 2023 at 12:17pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(THE NATIONAL PULSE) – Children’s toy store Build-a-Bear is selling RuPaul-themed drag queen teddies in a supposedly adults-only section of its website dubbed the ‘Bear Cave’.

The RuPaul Bear Gift Set features a teddy wearing a blonde wig, the garish lipstick and eyeshadow synonymous with the drag scene, with a gold sequin dress and heels.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Drag queens have become a key battleground in the Western culture wars in recent years, as leftist activists increasingly insist that it is vital to expose children to often highly-sexualised drag performances from the cradle to college, in venues including schools and public libraries.

TRENDING: Here's what kids' hospital quietly scrubbed from internet amid gender-transition backlash

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Facebook oversight board still wants COVID-19 comments censored
Lawyer for Jan. 6 defendants accuses DOJ of concealing evidence
Museum of lost luggage displays unpacked 'treasures' from unclaimed suitcases
French cyclists create record-breaking GPS velociraptor
Scoreboard used by Mayans during ball game just discovered among Mexican ruins
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×