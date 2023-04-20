A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
California's 'Dream for All' home down-payment program ran out of money in 12 days

Depleted $300 million budget

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 20, 2023 at 5:47pm
(THE EPOCH TIMES) – Demand for California’s new downpayment assistance program overwhelmed the system and depleted its $300 million budget in less than 12 days, with applications put on pause effective April 7, according to the housing finance agency.

The legislator responsible for proposing the program responded optimistically to the news.

“It is incredible and inspiring to see that the launch of the California Dream for All program has already been so successful,” Senate President Pro Tempore Toni Atkins (D-San Diego) said in a statement April 14. “The fact that it has helped more than 2,400 first-time homebuyers with their down payments in its first two weeks is terrific.

