Canadian gov't 'sponsoring' Drag Summer Camp for children 7-11 years old

'Led by some of Vancouver's established and emerging drag artists'

Published April 3, 2023 at 5:24pm
(BIZPAC REVIEW) – Residents of Vancouver now have a Justin Trudeau-approved, taxpayer-funded summer alternative for their little kiddies: a drag queen summer camp at the Carousel Theatre for Young People.

Children age 7 to 11 and teens age 12 to 17 will get a free drag makeup starter kit for their folks’ $460 and $900 “tuitions,” respectively.

“Led by some of Vancouver’s established and emerging drag artists, you’ll learn how to access your inner confidence, show your true colours, and maybe even let out that inner diva!” the website states. “Join some of Vancouver’s most amazing drag artists and learn how drag can brighten up your life!”

