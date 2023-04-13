Cancer patients with multiple tumors in 1 breast can still avoid mastectomy

(STUDY FINDS) – A promising new report by a team at the Mayo Clinic suggests breast cancer patients with multiple tumors in one breast may be able to avoid having a mastectomy – surgical removal of the breasts. Their study finds that this depends on whether surgeons can successfully remove the tumors while leaving enough breast tissue intact. Instead of a mastectomy, patients would receive breast-conserving therapy; a lumpectomy followed by whole-breast radiation therapy.

“I am excited about these findings because it will empower patients and the multidisciplinary care teams caring for patients to be thinking about this option for women who may want to preserve their breast,” says Judy Boughey, M.D., lead author and breast surgical oncologist, and the W.H. Odell Professor of Individualized Medicine, in a media release. “Some patients may still prefer or require a mastectomy, and that is a perfectly fine approach. But being able to provide more patients diagnosed with breast cancer with a choice is a great step forward.”

This project was a prospective, single-arm trial in which all enrolled women received identical treatment. Researchers assessed data encompassing 204 eligible women over 40 years of age that had two or three separate areas of breast cancer in the same breast and expressed an interest in breast conservation. All patients received a preoperative mammogram and/or ultrasound, and all but 15 women had a breast MRI. Patients received lumpectomies to remove tumors, then a whole-breast radiation treatment complete with radiation boost to each lumpectomy site. After that, researchers tracked each participant for five years, focusing on any subsequent breast cancer events.

