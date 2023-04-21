CDC director admits vaccinated can transmit COVID to others

(SLAY NEWS) – Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), has finally admitted that vaccinated people can transmit Covid to others. Walensky made the admission during a hearing before Congress on Wednesday.
This comes after Walensky and other federal health officials have been spreading vaccine disinformation for over two years now.
Advertisement - story continues below
WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews
In 2021, Walensky made the unsupported claim on national TV that people who had received a Covid shot “do not carry the virus” and “do not get sick.”
TRENDING: WATCH: Conservative speaker gets burned in effigy in street