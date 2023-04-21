A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Health PoliticsSHOT HURT 'ROUND THE WORLD
CDC director admits vaccinated can transmit COVID to others

Director made admission during Congressional hearing

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 21, 2023 at 2:34pm
CDC Director Rochelle Walensky testifies on the monkeypox outbreak in a U.S. Senate hearing on Sept. 14, 2022 (Video screenshot)

(SLAY NEWS) – Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), has finally admitted that vaccinated people can transmit Covid to others. Walensky made the admission during a hearing before Congress on Wednesday.

This comes after Walensky and other federal health officials have been spreading vaccine disinformation for over two years now.

In 2021, Walensky made the unsupported claim on national TV that people who had received a Covid shot “do not carry the virus” and “do not get sick.”

