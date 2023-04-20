A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Charles Stanley's grandson shares how his grandfather's words saved him from suicide

'Why don't you give Jesus another try?'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 20, 2023 at 2:23pm
(CHRISTIAN POST) – The grandson of Charles Stanley is reflecting on how his grandfather's words saved him from suicide and how the late pastor's lifelong faithfulness to the Gospel served as a source of solace throughout his turbulent life.

Despite growing up in a family immersed in ministry – his mother, Becky, is Charles Stanley's only daughter, while his uncle is famed Atlanta pastor Andy Stanley – Matt Brodersen hasn't exactly walked an easy path.

"A few years ago, while living in Los Angeles, I was struggling with drugs and alcohol and deep depression; I blew all of my inheritance money," the 29-year-old told The Christian Post. "I was suicidal. I called my mom, and I said, 'I'm not doing well. I've failed.' I was thinking about killing myself."

WND News Services
