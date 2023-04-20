Charles Stanley's grandson shares how his grandfather's words saved him from suicide

(CHRISTIAN POST) – The grandson of Charles Stanley is reflecting on how his grandfather's words saved him from suicide and how the late pastor's lifelong faithfulness to the Gospel served as a source of solace throughout his turbulent life.

Despite growing up in a family immersed in ministry – his mother, Becky, is Charles Stanley's only daughter, while his uncle is famed Atlanta pastor Andy Stanley – Matt Brodersen hasn't exactly walked an easy path.

"A few years ago, while living in Los Angeles, I was struggling with drugs and alcohol and deep depression; I blew all of my inheritance money," the 29-year-old told The Christian Post. "I was suicidal. I called my mom, and I said, 'I'm not doing well. I've failed.' I was thinking about killing myself."

