The Charlottesville hoax that never dies

By Steve Baldwin

Editor's note: This column is Part 2 of a two-part series. Read Part 1, "They're STILL using Charlottesville against Trump: 7 facts to know." This column covers the final four facts surrounding the 2017 violent protest.

4. The failure of the neo-Nazis to muster any kind of a large crowd demonstrates the failure of racist ideology. Charlottesville was the "Woodstock" for the neo-Nazi movement. They urged their activists from all over the country to attend, but the reality is that the turnout was pathetic. This writer went online and reviewed every video he could find of the torchlight parade held by the Nazis but was unable to count more than 150 attendees, a number the Charlottesville police concurred with. Understand that the torch parade was the highlight of their activity in Charlottesville. All the other people attending the protest were either from the violent left or preservationists from the local community.

There are more Antifa and BLM members in a medium or large city than the number of neo-Nazis who showed up at this event. For only 150 neo-Nazis to show up out of 330 million Americans at what was supposed to be their biggest event in years, demonstrates that the number of real racists in America is miniscule. Compared to the thousands of BLM/Antifa activists and other communist/anarchist extremists organized in cells all over America, one has to wonder why the media pay so much attention to a dying ideology while pretending that violent leftist groups don't exist.

5. The Unite the Right leaders are not conservatives, nor are they on the right. They certainly used the label "right" and "alt-right" to attract local conservatives to the protest, which they successfully did. However, the two main Unite the Right leaders, Jason Kessler and Richard Spencer, are not conservative in any sense of that word.

Not surprisingly, it turns out that just two years earlier, Kessler was a leftist activist who supported Obama, Clinton, gun control and the Occupy Wall Street movement, as reported by the leftist group Southern Poverty Law Center.

As for Richard Spencer, he announced in 2020 that he planned "to vote for Biden and a straight Democratic ticket … liberals are clearly more competent people." Spencer, who says he's an atheist, has criticized the pro-life movement for promoting human rights: "You do not have some human right, some abstract thing given to you by God or the world or something like that. You're part of a community, and that's where you gain your meaning or your right."

Clearly, Spencer doesn't believe in God-given rights, which makes him a postmodern relativist, a view commonly held by the left, not the right.

Of course, this begs the question, are Kessler and Spencer Democrat operatives who organized this protest simply to create a false narrative about Republicans? Was Charlottesville a setup by the left? After all, it's hard to believe that one could change his ideology from hard-left to neo-Nazi practically overnight, or, in Spencer's case, from promoting Hitler to promoting Biden. There's no evidence for this, but it does seem very fishy, and this question should be asked.

It should also be pointed out that historically, neo-Nazis and white supremacist groups, such as the KKK, support socialism and evolved out of the Democratic Party in the 1900s. What's more is that the "Z" in "Nazi" stands for "socialist" in German. The domestic platform of Hitler's Nazi Party in the 1930s looks almost identical to the Democratic Party platform today – government control of many industries, attacks on free enterprise, socialized health care, regulation of the family unit, attacks on religion, obedience to big government, etc. Remember, Hitler considered himself a socialist, which by definition is on the left.

While white supremacists and Nazis commonly identify with "national socialism," the left in America today identifies with "international socialism" and detests America. But both groups share an atheist and socialist ideology, and both are branches of the same socialist tree. However, neither of these ideologies have anything in common with traditional conservatism.

6. The Charlottesville incident was a kick-off for the Antifa/BLM riots that engulfed America's cities a short time later. A short time after Charlottesville, America erupted with hundreds of protests all over the country which cost at least 22 lives and billions of dollars of property damage. The narrative pushed by the left is that such riots were necessary to stem the growing tide of "white supremacy" within the police and society in general.

Nonsense. The real reason is that the Democrats are worried about losing blacks, so they needed to exaggerate the white supremacy threat, even though such extremists are practically extinct. Promoting this phony narrative takes money, and this is why George Soros has poured millions of dollars into groups and causes associated with Antifa/BLM as indicated here and here.

One has to wonder if the violence that erupted in Charlottesville was desired by the left. A lawsuit alleged that the Charlottesville City Council gave the police a "stand down order" precisely when the violence began, and this was confirmed by the executive director of the Virginia ACLU who was present: "They [the police] did not respond. In fact, law enforcement was standing passively by, seeming to be waiting for violence to take place. …" This is not an attack on the police but rather upon the Democrat-controlled city council, which may have desired the violence for purposes of pushing certain political narratives.

7. Charlottesville continues to be one of many incidents the Democratic Party intends to cite to show that Republicans are racist, so expect to see this phony narrative in the coming campaign ads. To counter this, The GOP and conservative groups should not be shy about reminding voters about the roots of the Democrat Party.

Historically, the KKK was the military wing of the Democrat Party, and the party itself was actually formed to perpetuate slavery. The Republican Party was specifically formed to oppose slavery. The Democrats did everything possible to block passage of the historic civil rights laws of the 1960s, supported Jim Crow laws throughout the South and, until just 12 years ago, considered the late Sen. Robert Byrd, a former KKK recruiter, to be one of the Democrat Party's leaders. For more details about the history of the Democrat Party's support for slavery and racism, go here. To see how the KKK dominated Democrat Party conventions as recently as 1924, see here.

Lastly, GOP candidates like Nikki Haley need to quit promoting the Democrats' version of what transpired at Charlottesville and instead view this issue as an opportunity to educate voters about the real racist roots of the Democrat Party.

Read Part 1, "They're STILL using Charlottesville against Trump: 7 facts to know."

Steve Baldwin is a long-time researcher and organizer within the conservative movement. He is also a former California State legislator and for nearly a decade served as executive director of the Council for National Policy.

