Children, not parents, are the 'only authority' on gender identity

'Queerfully and Wonderfully Made' encourages teens to 'limit contact' with adults who do not affirm their choices

WND News Services
Published April 6, 2023
(Pexels)

(Pexels)

(ALPHA NEWS) – A sitting member of the Minnesota House of Representatives published a self-help book for Christian teens who are questioning their sexuality.

Rep. Leigh Finke, DFL-St. Paul, a first-term legislator who is transgender and identifies as a woman, released a book in 2020 entitled, “Queerfully and Wonderfully Made: A Guide for LGBTQ+ Christian Teens.”

“Queerfully and Wonderfully Made” contains almost no references to prayer and encourages teens to “limit contact” with adults who do not affirm their choices, including parents.

Read the full story ›

