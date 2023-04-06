Children, not parents, are the 'only authority' on gender identity

(ALPHA NEWS) – A sitting member of the Minnesota House of Representatives published a self-help book for Christian teens who are questioning their sexuality.

Rep. Leigh Finke, DFL-St. Paul, a first-term legislator who is transgender and identifies as a woman, released a book in 2020 entitled, “Queerfully and Wonderfully Made: A Guide for LGBTQ+ Christian Teens.”

“Queerfully and Wonderfully Made” contains almost no references to prayer and encourages teens to “limit contact” with adults who do not affirm their choices, including parents.

