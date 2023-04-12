A chilling account of China's mission to destroy America: Read 'Pandemonium' by Curtis Ellis

Prominent economic and trade expert Curtis Ellis exposes the dark side of China’s rise in this chilling account of its mission to destroy America.

“When the history of this time is written, Curtis Ellis will be remembered as an economic nationalist who answered the call and manned the ramparts.… Curtis Ellis was an American Original…a man of ideas and a man of action; Curtis Ellis knew the issues; Curtis Ellis knew the players; Curtis Ellis knew the traps.”

—Steve Bannon, Preface Author and former White House Chief Strategist

“This compelling book by Curtis Ellis shows why he was a ‘secret weapon’ for our side against Chinese unfair trade practices. In Pandemonium: China’s Global Strategy to Cripple America, Ellis lays out an ingenious plan to set America on a new path. A must-read.”

—Michael Pillsbury, Director for Chinese Strategy at the Hudson Institute, US Defense Policy Adviser and Author of bestselling The Hundred-Year Marathon: China’s Secret Strategy to Replace America as the Global Superpower

Get your copy of "Pandemonium: China's Global Strategy to Cripple America" right now in the WND Superstore.

“There is no American future without a full-throated Declaration of Independence from the Chinese Communist Party, as the inspirational Curtis Ellis reminds us in this must-read critique of the ‘elite merger’ that has been taking place between the American and Chinese ruling classes. If anyone can be credited in their legacy for waking the populist West up to the extreme danger of the CCP, it is the late, great Curtis Ellis.”

—Raheem Kassam, Editor-in-Chief of The National Pulse

This comprehensive, vitally important book reveals China’s decades-long campaign to weaken and overtake America through economic warfare, trade abuse, technology theft, and cyber espionage. Curtis Ellis, one of the most strategic thinkers of our time, offers a precise and skillful analysis to create an essential roadmap in redirecting American thinking about the Chinese Communist Party and its mission for global primacy. The reader will find compelling reminders of how our nation’s successes were built on the principle of self-reliance and became the greatest industrial power in the world, how far we have strayed from that path and lost our way, and how we can get it back.

Pandemonium: China’s Global Strategy to Cripple America is our urgent wake-up call as we face the greatest national security challenge of our century. The stakes couldn’t be higher with China’s increasing aggression, nuclear expansion, and the escalating military buildup paid for by America’s middle class. Curtis Ellis warns that “A crisis with an extraordinarily ambitious China is inevitable.” He shows how we can win with his groundbreaking plan featuring a bold, transformative “New Declaration of Independence" that will end America’s dependence on China and set our nation on a new course.

This clarion call, written by an astute architect of economic nationalism who was heralded as a “visionary and true patriot” by Steve Bannon, – is a must-read for anyone interested in the future of America.

This insightful book—a great epitaph to a great life—exposes the folly of our nation’s dangerous partnership with a totalitarian regime. Every American should read this.”

—Dr. Rob Spalding, Brig Gen, USAF (R), former China Strategist for the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff at the Pentagon and Author of Stealth War and War Without Rules

“Curtis Ellis’s voice of awareness and enlightenment shines through in this must-read book about China’s strategy to DOMINATE the USA—both economically and militarily. He shows how to reset and halt that. His patriotic legacy carries on, as strong as ever, and will not be forgotten…”

—Dan DiMicco, former Chairman of Nucor Steel Corporation

